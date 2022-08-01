News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Mouni Gets A Joyful Hug From...

Mouni Gets A Joyful Hug From...

By Rediff Movies
August 01, 2022 12:37 IST
Sushmita's question... Shriya's loved-up picture... And three Deols in one frame...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy twins with Lauren Gottlieb and writes, 'Absolutely no idea about how im twinning with my doll!!!!!!!! Of magic & love I guesss.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Is this what Hrithik Roshan looks like straight out of bed?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

'Why do you wear sunglasses all the time? Well, cause I love to reflect!!!' puns Sushmita Sen (Want to know how much Sush loves her sunglasses? Click here).

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

What's Shraddha Kapoor thinking?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram

Ileana D'Cruz gives us a super close-up because she's 'just here minding my own business'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran shares a loved-up picture with husband Andrei Koscheev.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

Shamita Shetty shoots for a music video.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari is 'overthinking' in bed.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor cuddles her pet.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

'But, if you're thinkin' about me baby, It does matter if you're wearing black & white,' sings Plabita Borthakur.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyamani/Instagram

Priyamani misses her short hair.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram

Bobby Deol and his son Aryaman visit Dharmendra on the last day of shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Rediff Movies
