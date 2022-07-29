Have Disha and Tiger SPLIT?

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

After a relationship that lasted more than six years, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have reportedly called off their relationship by mutual consent.

While the couple have decided not to speak about the split, a source close to Tiger confirms it.

"Yes, they have mutually decided to call off their relationship. The relationship is off. Bahot soch-samajh kar they have decided to go separate ways because their relationship was taking too much of their time away from their career," the source tells Subhash K Jha.

"Right now, they are young and have decided to focus on their career, rather than invest in their relationship."

Apparently, both Disha and Tiger have taken their break-up well.

"They are not bitter about the break-up," says the source. "They continue to be friends and are there for each other when needed."