This Baby Is Now A Star! Recognise Her?

IMAGE: Rasika Dugal loves this picture with mum Jessie and sister Kashvi. 'Looking at you in adoration since the 80s! To the giver of the most loving hugs which still make me feel like there is a safe space to go to when nothing else works. To the maker of the best bread and Khowsuey. I wish I had inherited your energy and ever growing enthusiasm for life Mother! Thanks for always being there.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram