This Baby Is Now A Star! Recognise Her?

Bollywood stars shower their moms with love on Mother's Day.
Please click on the images for a look at the stars.
IMAGE: That's baby Parineeti Chopra with mum Reena.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram
IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandes remembers a wonderful birthday with mum Kim and brother Warren.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram
IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor shares a throwback moment with her late mother, the gorgeous Sridevi. 'Even in your absence,' writes the young actress, 'I feel your love everyday. Even in your absence, you’re the best mother in the world. love u.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: When Karisma Kapoor shared a meal with mum Babita in the mountains.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Rasika Dugal loves this picture with mum Jessie and sister Kashvi. 'Looking at you in adoration since the 80s! To the giver of the most loving hugs which still make me feel like there is a safe space to go to when nothing else works. To the maker of the best bread and Khowsuey. I wish I had inherited your energy and ever growing enthusiasm for life Mother! Thanks for always being there.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram
IMAGE: Kirron Kher pens a lovely note to son Sikander: 'Thank you so much sweetheart @sikandarkher for making me a mother. I love you soooooooo much.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirron Kher/Instagram
IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari shares a picture with her mother Vidya: 'Amma Personal angel on duty for life.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram
IMAGE: Rakul Preet Singh shares a throwback picture with mother Rini and writes, 'My dear mom, no words can ever express how much I love you .. you are the definition of unconditional love and I’m blessed to feel that love. you are my forever cheerleader, my shoulder to lean on , my best friend , my confidante .. thankyou for being a giver and thankyou for making us strong , independent, fearless, selfless and loving I love you infinity # but everyday is ur day mother.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram
IMAGE: Zoya Akhtar feels she 'got lucky' with mum Honey Irani.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Zoya Akhtar/Instagram
IMAGE: Aparshakti Khurana remembers a birthday with brother Ayushmann Khurrana, mother Poonam and their grandmother. 'Maa and Daadi Maa! Thank for making me experience what it feels to be loved unconditionally. I owe my all to you. And a very Happy Mother’s Day to all the mother’s out there.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aparshakti Khurana/Instagram
IMAGE: Kunal Kemmu with his mother, Jyoti.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram
IMAGE: Sonu Sood writes about his late mother, Saroj: 'Maa, Everyone said today is MOTHERS DAY. I celebrate you everyday maa.'
'Wish you were around..world would have been something different. Stay happy where ever you are maa till I see u again.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonu Sood/Instagram
IMAGE: Ali Fazal misses his mother, Uzma Saeed, who passed away in 2020.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram
IMAGE: Emraan Hashmi, who lost his mother Maherahh Hashmi in 2016, feels, 'A boy’s first love will always be his mother.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Emraan Hashmi/Instagram