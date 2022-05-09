News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Mommy Dearest! Kajal, Priyanka, Pooja...

Mommy Dearest! Kajal, Priyanka, Pooja...

By NAMRATA THAKKER
May 09, 2022 10:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Even as they go about their careers, some tinsel town ladies are starting a family too.

Namrata Thakker looks at the Class of 2022 star kids, and their mommies.

 

Kajal Aggarwal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

Kajal and Gautam Kitchlu became parents to Neil on April 19.

In a beautiful post, the actress spoke about her birthing experience and said, 'Postpartum isn't glamorous, but it can be beautiful.'

 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

In January, Priyanka and Nick Jonas surprised everyone by announcing the arrival of their baby girl, who was later named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.

 

Hazel Kheech

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hazel Kheech/Instagram

The Bodyguard actress and cricketer Yuvraj Singh had their first child, a boy, in January.

Hazel and Yuvi have not yet told us their son's name.

 

Debina Bonnerjee

Photograph: Kind courtesy Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram

Television stars Debina and Gurmeet Chaudhary became parents to Lianna on April 3.

 

Pooja Banerjee

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Banerjee/Instagram

Kumkum Bhagya actress Pooja, who is married to swimmer Sandeep Sejwaal, gave birth to Sana Sejwaal on March 12.

 

Bharti Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bharti Singh/Instagram

Stand-up comic Bharti and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa became parents for the first time on April 3.

Bharti continued shooting until the end of her pregnancy and returned to work soon after.

The baby hasn't been named yet, but he's affectionately called Gola by his parents.

 

Sonam Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam and husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child in August.

The actress has been posting stunning pictures on social media flaunting her baby bump after she told us about her pregnancy in March.

 

Vinny Arora Dhoopar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vinny Arora Dhoopar/Instagram

Television actors Vinny and Dheeraj Dhoopar are also expecting their first child in August.

They recently announced their pregnancy on Instagram, posting pictures from their Maldives vacation.

 

Kratika Sengar Dheer

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kratika Sengar/Instagram

Kratika and Nikitin Dheer are set to embrace parenthood for the first time. Their baby is expected to arrive anytime now.

 

Dimpy Ganguly

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dimpy Ganguly/Instagram

The former Bigg Boss contestant and her Dubai-based businessman husband Rohit Roy are expecting their third child.

Dimpy and Rohit's daughter Reanna is 5; their son Aryaan is almost two.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
15 Actresses Who Dared To Play Mom
15 Actresses Who Dared To Play Mom
'The strongest mamas I know!'
'The strongest mamas I know!'
Mother's Day: B-town celebs with their moms!
Mother's Day: B-town celebs with their moms!
Blast at Punjab police's intelligence hq in Mohali
Blast at Punjab police's intelligence hq in Mohali
SKM hails bail denial to 4 Lakhimpur case accused
SKM hails bail denial to 4 Lakhimpur case accused
'Ukraine war hits supply of ammunition, spares'
'Ukraine war hits supply of ammunition, spares'
Delhi court acquits 5 LeT members in terror case
Delhi court acquits 5 LeT members in terror case

More like this

Bollywood celebrates Maa!

Bollywood celebrates Maa!

Meet the POWER MOMS of Bollywood

Meet the POWER MOMS of Bollywood

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances