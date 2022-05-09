Mommy Dearest! Kajal, Priyanka, Pooja...

Even as they go about their careers, some tinsel town ladies are starting a family too.

Namrata Thakker looks at the Class of 2022 star kids, and their mommies.

Kajal Aggarwal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

Kajal and Gautam Kitchlu became parents to Neil on April 19.

In a beautiful post, the actress spoke about her birthing experience and said, 'Postpartum isn't glamorous, but it can be beautiful.'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

In January, Priyanka and Nick Jonas surprised everyone by announcing the arrival of their baby girl, who was later named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.

Hazel Kheech

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hazel Kheech/Instagram

The Bodyguard actress and cricketer Yuvraj Singh had their first child, a boy, in January.

Hazel and Yuvi have not yet told us their son's name.

Debina Bonnerjee

Photograph: Kind courtesy Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram

Television stars Debina and Gurmeet Chaudhary became parents to Lianna on April 3.

Pooja Banerjee

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Banerjee/Instagram

Kumkum Bhagya actress Pooja, who is married to swimmer Sandeep Sejwaal, gave birth to Sana Sejwaal on March 12.

Bharti Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bharti Singh/Instagram

Stand-up comic Bharti and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa became parents for the first time on April 3.

Bharti continued shooting until the end of her pregnancy and returned to work soon after.

The baby hasn't been named yet, but he's affectionately called Gola by his parents.

Sonam Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam and husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child in August.

The actress has been posting stunning pictures on social media flaunting her baby bump after she told us about her pregnancy in March.

Vinny Arora Dhoopar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vinny Arora Dhoopar/Instagram

Television actors Vinny and Dheeraj Dhoopar are also expecting their first child in August.

They recently announced their pregnancy on Instagram, posting pictures from their Maldives vacation.

Kratika Sengar Dheer

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kratika Sengar/Instagram

Kratika and Nikitin Dheer are set to embrace parenthood for the first time. Their baby is expected to arrive anytime now.

Dimpy Ganguly

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dimpy Ganguly/Instagram

The former Bigg Boss contestant and her Dubai-based businessman husband Rohit Roy are expecting their third child.

Dimpy and Rohit's daughter Reanna is 5; their son Aryaan is almost two.