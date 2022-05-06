Katrina Celebrates Mum's Birthday

IMAGE: It's a wrap for the Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer Babli Bouncer, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar.

'Babli Bouncer for me is not just a film but an experience of a lifetime which I'll cherish forever,' the actress writes.

'This film started off with an extremely well written and author backed character, which had everything that would be the right kind of meat for an actor to go all the way and give everything that they have, to create a world and character which could make way into the hearts of audience, and that's exactly what I tried to do with the character of Babli.

'For me the most special thing while shooting for Babli Bouncer was that while we were busy shooting a film, we were also creating and living a parallel real life which was filled with goodness, positivity and people who were supportive and idealistic. This energy helped me translate my emotions on screen.

'@imbhandarkar is one of the finest directors our country has and I'm so glad that I had this opportunity to work with him on a project like Babli Bouncer. He is a director who is so kind to everyone on and off the sets and so effortless with his work. His happy, child-like, relaxed energy really rubbed off on everyone and that helped each one of us deliver our very best.'

'Madhur Sir really makes my belief of 'temperament over talent' stronger because for me talent isn't sustainable if the temperament is not right.'

'And while working with him I realised that he had this unique ability to keep an entire unit in their most optimum mental space of working so that everyone is at their creative peak and is performing out of a very passion driven space.

'Babli Bouncer was created in the best environment that she could have been born into.'Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram