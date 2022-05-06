Katrina Celebrates Mum's Birthday

Dulquer celebrates daughter's birthday... Tamannaah wraps up a film... Preity cooks...
IMAGE: Katrina Kaif's mum Suzanne Turquotte turns 70, and she gives us a peek into the celebrations.
'Happy 70th mama May u always live life with the joy and courage that u do ........ surrounded by your very noisy kids,' Kat writes.
IMAGE: Dulquer Salmaan, seen here with wife Amaal, wishes their daughter Maryam on her fifth birthday: '5/5/5 birthday for my baby doll!'
'The one day you wait for all year long is here and may it be the happiest birthday, our princess.'
'Made of generous servings of stardust, moonlight and rainbows, the glow of fireflies, pixie mischief and fairy wings, you turn our home into neverland.'
'We are all pirates, lost boys & wendy darlings to your tinkerbell. We all wanna build snowmen with you and no we strictly don't talk about bruno no no no!'
'Every day is supercalifragelisticexpialidocious and you have us living by hakuna matata! With you babygirl it's a whole new world and you are truly our wish upon a star. We know you Marie we walked with you once upon a dream.'
IMAGE: Maryam's grandfather Mammootty shares a picture of his 'angel' too.
IMAGE: Sunny Leone wishes hairstylist Rajni Rajpakshe on her 25th wedding anniversary: 'Happy 25th Anniversary to one of my favorite people in the world @jeetihairtstylist love you and congrats to you and Rahul. It was a night to remember!'
IMAGE: It's a wrap for the Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer Babli Bouncer, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar.
'Babli Bouncer for me is not just a film but an experience of a lifetime which I'll cherish forever,' the actress writes.
'This film started off with an extremely well written and author backed character, which had everything that would be the right kind of meat for an actor to go all the way and give everything that they have, to create a world and character which could make way into the hearts of audience, and that's exactly what I tried to do with the character of Babli.
'For me the most special thing while shooting for Babli Bouncer was that while we were busy shooting a film, we were also creating and living a parallel real life which was filled with goodness, positivity and people who were supportive and idealistic. This energy helped me translate my emotions on screen.
'@imbhandarkar is one of the finest directors our country has and I'm so glad that I had this opportunity to work with him on a project like Babli Bouncer. He is a director who is so kind to everyone on and off the sets and so effortless with his work. His happy, child-like, relaxed energy really rubbed off on everyone and that helped each one of us deliver our very best.'
'Madhur Sir really makes my belief of 'temperament over talent' stronger because for me talent isn't sustainable if the temperament is not right.'
'And while working with him I realised that he had this unique ability to keep an entire unit in their most optimum mental space of working so that everyone is at their creative peak and is performing out of a very passion driven space.
'Babli Bouncer was created in the best environment that she could have been born into.'Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram
IMAGE: Mamta Mohandas promotes Jana Gana Mana and writes, 'She did NOT Quit.. She was FORCED to Quit.
'Yeah, Cuz the easiest way to shut someone up is by shutting them down altogether, right? Instead become the change you wanna see.. trust me, that's tougher than just talking about it.'
IMAGE: Guess what Preity Zinta is cooking?
IMAGE: Gul Panag shares a memory from when the pandemic started: '#throwback to this time, two years ago, when we were in the throes of the First lockdown. Thinking (and hoping) it would be all over soon. Thinking we would go back to our lives like before.
'Nothing has really gone back to the way it was. And frankly, I doubt it ever will. It never does really. Because the only thing constant is change. And we often forgets that. And acceptance.
'We've all learnt a lot over these last two years. We learnt that we could live with far little. That all we needed was within the walls of our home. We learnt to pause and appreciate the small things. And we learnt gratitude.'
'But I find, it's easy to regress. And forget all one has learnt. Of course we must look forward and be better than we were yesterday, but without forgetting the lessons of the day before. I try !'
IMAGE: Is Neil Nitin Mukesh planning his next film?
