Rediff.com  » Movies » 'Most Hectic Yet Magical Days Of My Life'

'Most Hectic Yet Magical Days Of My Life'

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 06, 2024 14:25 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranitha Subhash/Instagram

Pranitha Subhash and her businessman husband Nitin Raju welcomed their second child, a baby boy, a few days ago.

The Bhuj: The Pride Of India actor shares a picture and writes, 'Let the adventure begin! It's been a few days since our baby boy arrived and it's been the most hectic yet magical few days of my life.'

 

Pranitha had shared pictures of the baby shower on August 23 in Bengaluru.

The couple also went on a babymoon right before the baby was born to spend some quality time together.

Pranitha and Nitin got married in 2021 and their first child, daughter Arna, was born in 2022.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
