Like Kiara's Bridal Looks? VOTE!

Kiara Advani makes a gorgeous bride, and everyone knows that by now.

Kiara has been wearing Manish Malhotra designs the whole time, from her wedding lehenga to her first public appearances as Mrs Sidharth Malhotra.

As her wedding festivities come to an end, we look back at her various looks, and ask you, dear reader, to vote for her best.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara wears the colours of empress rose on her wedding day.

Manish designs her outfit as: 'The lehenga features intricate embroidery detailing of the roman architecture, inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes. Real swarvoski crystals are embellished to embrace our signature sparkle.

'The captivating #ManishMalhotraBride glows in Manish Malhotra Bespoke Diamond Jewellery @manishmalhotrajewellery for her big day. The exclusive bridal look features the ingeniously crafted necklace, showstopping studs, graceful maang tikka & a glorious haath phool with an exquisite composition of ultra-fine handcut diamonds crafted with rare Zambian Emeralds.'

Like her look? VOTE!

Photograph: PTI Photo

When Kiara arrived in Sidharth's hometown Delhi, they wore matching shades of red.

Like her look? VOTE!

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Kiara and Sidharth complemented each other once again in shades of white and yellow when they arrived in Mumbai.

The bride's sindoor look especially got the thumbs up on social media.

Like her look? VOTE!

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

For her wedding reception in Mumbai, Kiara chose a velvet monochrome outfit, enhanced by statement jewellery.

Like her look? VOTE!