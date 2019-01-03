More Movies To Watch Out For In 2019!

January 03, 2019 16:02 IST

Keep your Fridays free this year!

There are so many promising movies coming up in 2019!

We shared the first half of our must-watch list here.

Joginder Tuteja presents the Part Two of the movies to look forward to this year.

Mission Mangal

Release date: August 15

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

It's going to be Akshay Kumar versus John Abraham all over again this year, with Akki's Mission Mangal arriving alongside John's Batla House.

They shared the same weekend last year as well, with Gold and Satyamev Jayate. Both films did well.

Mission Mangal is special, as it deals with India's space journey.

It also has quite a few leading ladies, including Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen. The cast includes Sharman Joshi.

Chhichhore

Release date: August 30

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala ropes in Dangal director Nitish Tiwari for this film starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

The Chhichhore poster looks like a lot of fun.

Bala

Release date: September

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana has been consistent at the box office with back-to-back hits, and has interesting films coming up.

Among them is Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik's Bala.

The producer-director combo, who had last delivered a blockbuster in Stree, is now telling the story of a man suffering from premature hair loss.

The film reunites Ayushmann with his Dum Laga Ke Haisha leading lady, Bhumi Pednekar.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s next

Release date: October 2

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddharth Anand/Instagram

Director Siddharth Anand had directed Hrithik Roshan in Bang Bang and the duo are now coming up with another stylish entertainer.

Tiger Shroff adds to the cast.

The shooting is on and one expects a high-octane affair with the kind of entertainment a big screen viewing warrants.

Marjaavaan

Release date: October 2

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Director Milap Zaveri silenced his critics with a hit in Satyameva Jayate.

Now, he will bring together the Ek Villain team of Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh for Marjaavaan.

The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria.

A word of caution: Riteish will play a dwarf villain. Hopefully, he will have better luck than Shah Rukh Khan did in Zero.

Housefull 4

Release date: October 25

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the fourth installment in the Housefull series will be directed by Farhad Samji.

While Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh stay on, Bobby Deol joins them with Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde.

Cast member Nana Patekar has reportedly been dropped after the #MeToo allegations against him.

Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior

Release date: November 22

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram

Ajay Devgn goes into epic mode this year with Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Based on the story of a real life warrior, this period tale will see Saif Ali Khan reunite with Ajay Devgn after Omkara.

Taanaji marks Om Raut's Hindi directorial debut.

Brahmastra

Release date: December 2019

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani director Ayan Mukherjee ends his hiatus with Brahmastra, the first instalment of his fantasy trilogy. It stars his close friend, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranbir's rumoured girlfriend, Alia Bhatt.

Amitabh Bachchan puts in an appearance as well.

Panipat

Release date: December 6

Ashutosh Gowariker gathers his resources once again to make another period affair after Mohenjo Daro and Jodhaa Akbar.

Panipat stars Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist.

Sooryavanshi

Release date: December 19

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

2018 ended with a pleasant announcement that Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty will team up for Sooryavanshi.

The Simmba director seems to like his heroes as cops; Akki plays one as well.

Let's hope the year ends well with Shetty's next Christmas gift to his fans.