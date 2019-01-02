Movies To Watch Out For In 2019

January 02, 2019 15:48 IST

Keep your Fridays free this year!

There are so many promising movies to watch out for this year that we had to split our feature into two parts!

Joginder Tuteja presents Part One.

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi

Release date: January 25

Kangana Ranaut's labour of love was earlier directed by Krish (of Gabbar Is Back fame) but the actress took charge in the latter part of the filming.

Manikarnika has seen its share of controversies, what with Sonu Sood walking out as well. The trailer is impressive and the film looks designed for the big screen.

Gully Boy

Release date: February 14

Ranveer Singh had an eventful 2018 with Padmaavat and Simmba, both featuring him in larger-than-life characters.

In Gully Boy, he steps into a 'real' zone.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film also stars Alia Bhatt and looks quite perfect for a Valentine's Day movie date.

Total Dhamaal

Release date: February 22

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Twitter

Total Dhamaal was slated for a Diwali 2018 release, but it will arrive after the Valentine's Day weekend.

Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit join the original Dhamaal team of Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaafferi.

Director Indra Kumar is all set to bring on a riotous entertainer.

Super 30

Release date: March

The final release date of Sajid Nadiadwala's Super 30 has not been announced yet, thanks to its director Vikas Behl's #MeToo accusations and Hrithik Roshan's stand on it.

Hrithik Roshan plays Anand Kumar, the mathematician behind the Super 30 success stories.

Kesari

Release date: March 21

Akshay Kumar starts the year with Kesari, a period action drama, produced by Karan Johar and directed by Anurag Singh, who has made a few Punjabi hits.

The film sees Parineeti Chopra star opposite Akshay for the first time and audiences can well be assured of a truly big screen experience.

Kalank

Release date: April 19

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

With Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapoor coming together, Kalank is as big as it gets.

A multistarrer of epic proportion, only Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala could have pulled off such a casting coup.

It has been directed by Abhishek Varman of 2 States fame.

Bharat

Release date: June (Eid)

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

2018 wasn't impressive for Salman Khan as his Race 3 was rejected.

With Bharat, he returns with his Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar and co-star Katrina Kaif.

According to reports, Salman plays multiple characters as he ages. Interesting.

Kabir Singh

Release date: June 21

Shahid Kapoor steps in the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit, Arjun Reddy.

He will romance Kiara Advani in this dramatic love story.

A performance-oriented role where Shahid gets to play two distinct shades, this one could well find huge audiences.

Good News

Release date: July 19

It's going to be a busy year for Karan Johar, as he follows Kesari and Kalank up with Good News.

A romantic drama with a dose of humour, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Raj Mehta, who assisted on films like Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Kapoor & Sons, will makes his directorial debut.

Batla House

Release date: August 15

After Satyameva Jayate, Nikkhil Advani returns with John Abraham in Batla House, a real life tale.

The patriotic film's timing just right, as it arrives on Independence Day.

Satyameva Jayate had taken a record start and one hopes for the same for Batla House.