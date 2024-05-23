Meet Mr And Mrs of Bollywood

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor play a pair of newlyweds supporting each other's dreams over their mutual love for cricket in Sharan Sharma's curious romance, Mr and Mrs Mahi.

Besides its cheerful looking trailer, noticed how well the title conveys the gist of a movie?

Like Mr And Mrs Mahi, which captures the triumph of spirit of a husband and wife, there are quite a few instances of directors opting for a Mr and Mrs brand of title to describe the essence of their story.

Sukanya Verma lists them out.

Mr & Mrs '55

In the Guru Dutt directed 1955 rom-com starring himself and Madhubala, the twain play a cartoonist and heiress clashing over the east-meets-west sensibilities ensuing in an inevitable romance.

Besides their undeniable chemistry, Mr & Mrs '55 captures the gender dynamics of that time which go from easily charming to glaringly sexist in a span of 157 minutes.

Mr And Mrs Khiladi

Akshay Kumar and Juhi Chawla's comic prowess elevates David Dhawan's remake of Telugu hit Aa Okkati Adakku, where an astrology addicted slacker loses his heart to a wealthy airhead.

But the road to romance proves tough when her can't-be-fooled-easily daddy insists he rakes in some moolah before he can marry the inheritor of all his millions.

Mr And Mrs Iyer

Aparna Sen's critically acclaimed drama put daughter Konkona Sen Sharma on the map and gave Rahul Bose another feather in his cap.

The talented duo pretends to be a married couple during a bus journey when confronted by an angry mob against the backdrop of communal riots.

One of the best films of the 2000s, Mr And Mrs Iyer has both its heart and humanity in place.

Main Aur Mrs Khanna

Main Aur Mrs Khanna, about a married woman finding an anchor in a foreign country, sank without any trace, but Kareena Kapoor sure gets brownie points for her ravishing presence in the silly confection co-starring Sohail Khan and an extended guest appearance by Salman Khan.

Mr Singh/Mrs Mehta

Although the title originally brings back memories of a Vishal Bhardwaj project announced with Aamir Khan and Kareena in mind, the project that went on to see the light of day turned out to be entirely different.

Pravesh Bhardwaj's debut movie, Prashant Narayan and Aruna Shields about extramarital affairs drew attention for its no-hold-barred intimacy as well as refusal to moral police his protagonist's actions.

Mr Ya Miss

It's not a marital drama by any stretch. Instead the Mr Ya Miss title alludes to the body swap premise of this Antara Mali directed and starring bunkum where a promiscuous male transforms to a tormented female as part of a bizarre divine punishment.

Mr And Mrs Smith

No mention of Mr and Mrs is complete without bringing up the one that led to one of the biggest scoops in celebrity history, the beginning of Brangelina, the loyalty for Team Aniston.

Almost two decades since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie played an onscreen husband and wife falling in love on the sets, got married, had kids and got divorced, Mr and Mrs Smith remains iconic for all kinds of reasons.