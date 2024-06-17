Nagal succumbs to Darderi in Perugia final

IMAGE: Sumit Nagal, who is now ranked a career-high 77 in the world. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

India's number one Sumit Nagal produced a feeble effort to go down against Luciano Darderi of Italy in a lop-sided final of the Perugia Challenger i Perugia on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Nagal, who is now ranked a career-high 77 in the world, was no match for his world No. 41 Italian opponent, losing 1-6 2-6 in little over one hour in the summit clash as he failed to claim his third title this year.

Nagal had advanced to the final of the tournament with a fighting 7-6 (7-2) 1-6 6-2 win over former world No. 37 Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain.

The Indian had won the Chennai Challenger earlier this year that began with a historic second round outing at the Australian Open.