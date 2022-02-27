Mithila Lets Her Curls Do The Talking

IMAGE: Pooja Gor has some advice: 'Experience one beautiful thing a day. However small. However trivial.

'Read a poem. Play a favourite song, Laugh with a friend. Gaze at the sky just before the sun's final tumble towards night. Watch a classic movie. Eat a slice of cake. Whatever.

'Just give yourself one simple reminder that the world is full of wonders.

'Even if we are at a point in life where we can't appreciate things, it sometimes helps to remember there are things in this world to enjoy, when we are ready.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram