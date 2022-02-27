News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Mithila Lets Her Curls Do The Talking

Mithila Lets Her Curls Do The Talking

By Rediff Movies
February 27, 2022 14:24 IST
Amyra rocks the white look... Waluscha is ready for exercise... Pooja gives advice...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Mithila Palkar takes a selfie.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria shows off some midriff.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Amyra Dastur rocks the white look.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Waluscha De Sousa gets ready for exercise.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Waluscha De Sousa/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shamita Shetty shows off her perfect pins.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pooja Gor has some advice: 'Experience one beautiful thing a day. However small. However trivial.
'Read a poem. Play a favourite song, Laugh with a friend. Gaze at the sky just before the sun's final tumble towards night. Watch a classic movie. Eat a slice of cake. Whatever.
'Just give yourself one simple reminder that the world is full of wonders.
'Even if we are at a point in life where we can't appreciate things, it sometimes helps to remember there are things in this world to enjoy, when we are ready.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Chahatt Khanna strikes a pose.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Chahatt Khanna/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
