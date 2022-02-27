Mithila Lets Her Curls Do The Talking

Amyra rocks the white look... Waluscha is ready for exercise... Pooja gives advice...
Please click on the images for a look at the stars.
IMAGE: Mithila Palkar takes a selfie.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram
IMAGE: Tara Sutaria shows off some midriff.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram
IMAGE: Amyra Dastur rocks the white look.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram
IMAGE: Waluscha De Sousa gets ready for exercise.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Waluscha De Sousa/Instagram
IMAGE: Shamita Shetty shows off her perfect pins.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram
IMAGE: Pooja Gor has some advice: 'Experience one beautiful thing a day. However small. However trivial.
'Read a poem. Play a favourite song, Laugh with a friend. Gaze at the sky just before the sun's final tumble towards night. Watch a classic movie. Eat a slice of cake. Whatever.
'Just give yourself one simple reminder that the world is full of wonders.
'Even if we are at a point in life where we can't appreciate things, it sometimes helps to remember there are things in this world to enjoy, when we are ready.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram
IMAGE: Chahatt Khanna strikes a pose.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Chahatt Khanna/Instagram