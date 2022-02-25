News
STUNNING Madhuri At Fame Game Premiere

By Rediff Movies
February 25, 2022 16:54 IST
Madhuri Dixit forays into the OTT universe with the thriller The Fame Game, and it's probably going to be among the highlights of your weekend.

But before that, here's looking at glimpses from a special screening, attended by cast members and their friends.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars at the premiere.

 

IMAGE: Madhuri Dixit, who turns 55 on May 15, can still make heads swivel.

 

IMAGE: This lucky guy is married to her: Dr Sriram Nene.

 

IMAGE: Madhuri's fans seem to grow every time she takes to the screen.

 

IMAGE: Rajshri Deshpande plays a lesbian cop in The Fame Game.

 

IMAGE: Paatal Lok's Lakshvir Singh Saran with Muskkaan Jaaferi who makes her OTT debut.

 

IMAGE: Manav Kaul, who plays a superstar in the series, joins the young actors.

 

IMAGE: Sanjay Kapoor plays Madhuri's husband in The Fame Game.

 

IMAGE: Daughter Shanaya Kapoor accompanied Sanjay to the screening.

 

IMAGE: Arjun Kapoor adores his 'chachu' and they have 'lived under the same roof for most of their lives'.

 

IMAGE: Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay's missus, arrives with Seema Khan, Bhavana Panday, Neelam Kothari.

 

IMAGE: Sharvari Wagh, left, and Isabelle Kaif.

 

IMAGE: Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan.

 

IMAGE: Sunny Kaushal.

 

IMAGE: Sanjay with Composer Salim Merchant.

 

IMAGE: Actor Gurfateh Pirzada.

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
