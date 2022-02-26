News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Aamir, Deepika At Shibani-Farhan's Wedding Party

By Rediff Movies
February 26, 2022 11:27 IST
Days after the wedding, Ritesh Sidhwani threw a party for his close friend and business partner Farhan Akhtar and his bride Shibani Dandekar.

Their friends from the film industry turned up, mostly wearing black, and added glamour to the proceedings.

IMAGE: Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar look trendy as ever, as they make an entrance.
IMAGE: Malaika Arora gets her fashion game on point as always.
IMAGE: The ladies -- Malaika, Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor -- create some black magic.
IMAGE: Farhan's Karthik Calling Karthik co-star Deepika Padukone looks stunning in a body-hugging dress.
IMAGE: Ananya Panday rocks the little black dress.
IMAGE: Aamir Khan makes a rare appearance to party with his Dil Chahta Hai director.
IMAGE: Rhea Chakraborty has been a big part of the wedding celebrations.
IMAGE: Shabana Azmi with the groom's dad Javed Akhtar.
IMAGE: Will Vidya Balan share some Shaadi Ke Side Effects with the groom Farhan?
While the movie may not have worked, her presence with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur -- who produced The Sjy Is Pink starring Farhan -- sure does.
IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan makes sure to colour coordinate with husband Kunal Kemmu.
IMAGE: Arjun Kapoor had a busy night as he attended the screening of the Web series The Fame Game earlier.
IMAGE: Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh.
IMAGE: Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal make sure to Rock On with Farhan.
IMAGE: Alizeh Agnihotri, Alvira Khan and Atul Agnihotri's daughter.

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
