Aamir, Deepika At Shibani-Farhan's Wedding Party

Days after the wedding, Ritesh Sidhwani threw a party for his close friend and business partner Farhan Akhtar and his bride Shibani Dandekar.

Their friends from the film industry turned up, mostly wearing black, and added glamour to the proceedings.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

IMAGE: Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar look trendy as ever, as they make an entrance.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Malaika Arora gets her fashion game on point as always.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The ladies -- Malaika, Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor -- create some black magic.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Farhan's Karthik Calling Karthik co-star Deepika Padukone looks stunning in a body-hugging dress.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Ananya Panday rocks the little black dress.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Aamir Khan makes a rare appearance to party with his Dil Chahta Hai director.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rhea Chakraborty has been a big part of the wedding celebrations.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Shabana Azmi with the groom's dad Javed Akhtar.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Will Vidya Balan share some Shaadi Ke Side Effects with the groom Farhan?

While the movie may not have worked, her presence with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur -- who produced The Sjy Is Pink starring Farhan -- sure does.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan makes sure to colour coordinate with husband Kunal Kemmu.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Arjun Kapoor had a busy night as he attended the screening of the Web series The Fame Game earlier.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal make sure to Rock On with Farhan.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Alizeh Agnihotri, Alvira Khan and Atul Agnihotri's daughter.