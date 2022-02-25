Jacqueline Gets Goofy With Shilpa

Days after the wedding, Ritesh Sidhwani threw a party for his close friend and business partner Farhan Akhtar and his bride Shibani Dandekar.

Their friends from the film industry turned up, mostly wearing black, and added glamour to the proceedings.

But that's not all.

Here's a round-up of Bollywood's other actors too, and how they spent their Thursday.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

IMAGE: Karisma Kappoor captures her look before she makes her entrance at the party.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Amrita Arora Ladak, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan join in, wearing various versions of black.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Alvira Khan and Atul Agnihotri's daughter Alizeh were there too.

IMAGE: Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez cheers for Shilpa Shetty's radio chat show, Shape of You.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal at Film City.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra on the sets of the reality television show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Paresh Rawal promotes his Gujarati film Dear Father with co-star Manasi Parekh in Ahmedabad.

Photograph: PTI Photo