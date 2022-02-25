News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Jacqueline Gets Goofy With Shilpa

Jacqueline Gets Goofy With Shilpa

By Rediff Movies
February 25, 2022 16:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Days after the wedding, Ritesh Sidhwani threw a party for his close friend and business partner Farhan Akhtar and his bride Shibani Dandekar.

Their friends from the film industry turned up, mostly wearing black, and added glamour to the proceedings.

But that's not all.

Here's a round-up of Bollywood's other actors too, and how they spent their Thursday.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Karisma Kappoor captures her look before she makes her entrance at the party.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Amrita Arora Ladak, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan join in, wearing various versions of black.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Alvira Khan and Atul Agnihotri's daughter Alizeh were there too.

 

IMAGE: Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez cheers for Shilpa Shetty's radio chat show, Shape of You.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal at Film City.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra on the sets of the reality television show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Paresh Rawal promotes his Gujarati film Dear Father with co-star Manasi Parekh in Ahmedabad.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
'People had forgotten Bobby Deol'
'People had forgotten Bobby Deol'
The Many Faces of a Bhansali Heroine
The Many Faces of a Bhansali Heroine
'Why does the lead pair always have to fall in love?'
'Why does the lead pair always have to fall in love?'
Barca to face Galatasaray in Europa League last 16
Barca to face Galatasaray in Europa League last 16
SC seeks Sidhu's response in 1988 road rage case
SC seeks Sidhu's response in 1988 road rage case
No bio-bubble for India-Denmark Davis Cup tie?
No bio-bubble for India-Denmark Davis Cup tie?
Faridabad student jumps to death from 17th floor
Faridabad student jumps to death from 17th floor

More like this

Super Fun Bollywood Quiz!

Super Fun Bollywood Quiz!

Have You Seen These Sridevi Movies?

Have You Seen These Sridevi Movies?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances