News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » How Shahid Likes To Spend His Birthday

How Shahid Likes To Spend His Birthday

By Rediff Movies
February 25, 2022 14:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ranveer sings... Urvashi eats cake... Adarsh meets 'the Big Weights'...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor checks himself out on his 41st birthday on February 25.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh tests his vocal cords.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kajal Aggarwal treats us to a loved-up picture with husband Gautam Kitchlu from her baby shower.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Urvashi Rautela gets to have her cake and eat it too, on her 28th birthday.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shriya Saran notes: 'Thank you @jayantireddylabel for This stunning kurta! It's absolutely gorgeous. Thank you @yaminifilms for bringing out the best in me! This was shot at 5 am!
'Thank you @deohanskiran for lighting up the film (literally)and making us all shine like bright stars.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

 

 

IMAGE: Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal go on a date.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Gabriella Demetriades/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sandeepa Dhar takes in Mahableshwar.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandeepa Dhar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Adarsh Gourav meets Raj Nidimoru, Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Krishna DK and gets it right when he says, 'With the Big Weights'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Adarsh Gourav/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Suniel Shetty shares a throwback pic with Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Suniel Shetty/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
'People had forgotten Bobby Deol'
'People had forgotten Bobby Deol'
The Many Faces of a Bhansali Heroine
The Many Faces of a Bhansali Heroine
At Shibani-Farhan's Mehendi Ceremony
At Shibani-Farhan's Mehendi Ceremony
No bio-bubble for India-Denmark Davis Cup tie?
No bio-bubble for India-Denmark Davis Cup tie?
Faridabad student jumps to death from 17th floor
Faridabad student jumps to death from 17th floor
'Their manifesto has mandir and roads, not jobs'
'Their manifesto has mandir and roads, not jobs'
Govt to pay for evacuation of Indians from Ukraine
Govt to pay for evacuation of Indians from Ukraine

More like this

Have You Seen These Sridevi Movies?

Have You Seen These Sridevi Movies?

'Why does the lead pair always have to fall in love?'

'Why does the lead pair always have to fall in love?'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances