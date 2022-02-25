How Shahid Likes To Spend His Birthday

Ranveer sings... Urvashi eats cake... Adarsh meets 'the Big Weights'...
IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor checks himself out on his 41st birthday on February 25.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Ranveer Singh tests his vocal cords.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram
IMAGE: Kajal Aggarwal treats us to a loved-up picture with husband Gautam Kitchlu from her baby shower.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram
IMAGE: Urvashi Rautela gets to have her cake and eat it too, on her 28th birthday.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram
IMAGE: Shriya Saran notes: 'Thank you @jayantireddylabel for This stunning kurta! It's absolutely gorgeous. Thank you @yaminifilms for bringing out the best in me! This was shot at 5 am!
'Thank you @deohanskiran for lighting up the film (literally)and making us all shine like bright stars.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram
IMAGE: Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal go on a date.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Gabriella Demetriades/Instagram
IMAGE: Sandeepa Dhar takes in Mahableshwar.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandeepa Dhar/Instagram
IMAGE: Adarsh Gourav meets Raj Nidimoru, Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Krishna DK and gets it right when he says, 'With the Big Weights'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Adarsh Gourav/Instagram
IMAGE: Suniel Shetty shares a throwback pic with Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Suniel Shetty/Instagram