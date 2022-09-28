Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding: The countdown begins!

The stars Rediff.com Contributing Photographer Pradeep Bandekar sighted on Tuesday.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal leave for the capital; their pre-wedding celebrations, including the cocktail, sangeet and mehendi ceremonies, will be held in New Delhi.

The couple will tie knot on October 4 in Mumbai, followed by a reception the next day.

Why are Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan dancing?

Two words -- Vikram Vedha.

They were promoting their film, which is scheduled to release on September 30, at the SGT University in Gurugram.

Director couple Gayathri and Pushkar make their Bollywood debut with Vikram Vedha; they had directed the 2017 Tamil original as well.

Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi and Jayam Ravi, meanwhile, are busy promoting their film in New Delhi.

Ponniyin Selvan: 1, which also releases on September 30, is directed by Mani Ratnam and includes the gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Parineeti Chopra seems excited at the trailer preview of her next film, Code Name: Tiranga.

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, this actioner -- which has a tadka of romance -- will release on October 14.

Code Name: Tiranga also stars Harrdy Sandhu and Sharad Kelkar.

Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Rajit Kapoor join them.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt keep track of the renovations to their new home.

Malaika Arora, who is on her way to yoga class, stops to wave.

Shamita Shetty was spotted outside a salon.

Director Imtiaz Ali shares his memories during the launch of the book, Delhi University: Celebrating 100 Glorious Years, at Hindu College.