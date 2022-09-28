Is Navratri Inspiring Shanaya Kapoor?

Katrina wishes Sunny... Plabita's pretty pictures... Laxmi Raai glows...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Has the ongoing Navratri inspired Shanaya Kapoor to go traditional?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wish Sunny Kaushal on his birthday.

Katrina blesses him, 'Jeete raho, khush raho.'

Vicky writes: 'Happy Birthday to the most सर्व गुण सम्पन्न Kaushal! Love you @sunsunnykhez'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

'Making the most of pretty shoot locations,' says Plabita Borthakur, as she clicks beautiful pictures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angira Dhar/Instagram

'And if you look closely... it’s aaaall beautifully imperfect!' says Angira Dhar, who was last seen in Runway 34.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami Gautam -- whose film, Lost, recently premiered at the at the 13th Chicago South Asian Film Festival -- can't help dancing in Windy City. Yup, that's one of the many names for Chicago.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Raai/Instagram

'The moon only glows when kissed by the sun,' says Laxmi Raai, as she relaxes over emerald green water.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

'Special love to all for the beginning of #navratri ... love and light to all,' says a festive-looking Karan Johar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Ranveer Singh won the Frames Achiever of the year award at the FICCI Frames Convention.

He writes: 'Thank you to the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) for honouring me with ‘Achiever of the Year’.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram

'My daughters hidden talent!! Sneakily taking photos of her mum while pretending to be checking her school emails on my phone!!' says Lara Dutta about her daughter Saira.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

Farah Khan shares a picture with Sania Mirza. 'Mine!!,' she says, '@mirzasaniar we make long distance relationships work big time..'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shakti Mohan/Instagram

Shakti Mohan is having a good hair day.