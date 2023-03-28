News
Did Priyanka Quit Bollywood Because Of Karan Johar?

By Rediff Movies
March 28, 2023 12:21 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Trust Kangana Ranaut to seize any opportunity to call out Karan Johar!

In an interview to Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she quit Bollywood because she was being 'pushed to a corner in the industry.

'I had people not casting me. I had beef with people. I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break,' Priyanka is quoted to have said.

'This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn't want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it,' she added, referring to the singing opportunity she got in the US.

'So when this music thing came, I was like 'f*** it, I’am going to America,' she said.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Now, while Priyanka took care not to take any names, Kangana did not shy away from doing so.

'This is what ⁦Priyanka Chopra ⁩ has to say about Bollywood, 'people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry.' A self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her,' Kangana tweeted.

'Media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India.'

Rediff Movies
