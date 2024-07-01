'Can't Say Bigg Boss Promoting Polygamy'

'Ranvir will run out of steam pretty soon.'

IMAGE: Neeraj Goyat

The world got to see a new avatar of boxer Neeraj Goyat on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Surprisingly, he was the first to be evicted from the reality show.

"I wonder what led to my elimination so early. When I came out, I did not feel that the audience did not like me. I was performing well inside the house, wasn't I?" Neeraj asks Rediff.com Contributor Mohnish Singh.

You got eliminated just a few days after Bigg Boss OTT 3 started.

I did not get enough time.

My journey came to an end way too early, before I could even do anything to prove myself.

Still, it has been a nice experience being in the house.

I met Deepak (Chaurasia) and learned so much from him about life.

I always knew that I can come handy if someone needs my help. But I did not know that I can help someone to an extent where I am taking him to the washroom on a wheelchair, helping him bathe, and changing his clothes.

IMAGE: Neeraj Goyat with Armaan Malik.

People already knew who you were. Then why did you choose to be on a show like this?

Only those people knew me who were either from a sports background or followed boxing.

In the United States, people follow boxing to another level. They pay to watch boxing matches because those boxers are well-known faces in the popular media also, something that's not in India.

I wanted to change that with my participation.

I wanted to popularise the game, inspire our youth by showing them my routine, how I behave and what I do from dusk till dawn.

Would you call Bigg Boss biased for eliminating you mid-week?

No, I cannot say that.

But I wonder what led to my elimination so early.

When I came out, I did not feel that the audience did not like me. I was performing well inside the house, wasn't I?

IMAGE: Shivani Kumari.

Do you think Shivani Kumari should have been eliminated instead of you?

I cannot say that.

I believe that there were so many other contestants who should have been nominated instead of Shivani and me.

Do you think your calm nature worked against you?

I don't think anyone fights without a cause.

There were two fights which happened during my stay in the house, and I did intervene and tried to defuse the tension.

I did criticise the person who was wrong and firmly stood by the right one.

Why I would indulge in unmercenary fights?

I am a boxer. If someone misbehaves with me, I will slap him so hard that he won't be able to get up.

There was never a situation during my stay inside the house where I had to raise my voice.

Do din mein main kya hi karta?

IMAGE: Ranvir Shorey.

Armaan Malik is in the house with his two wives. A section of the audience is blaming Bigg Boss for promoting polygamy on such a big platform.

You cannot say Bigg Boss is promoting polygamy.

It is his personal life. He is married to two women and it has become his identity, that's why he is in Bigg Boss. It's not the other way around.

There are also people like Deepak and Ranvir (Shorey) who have many, many years of experience in their respective fields.

I have been a professional boxer for 17 years now.

If there is an Armaan or a vada pav girl on the show, they have also worked hard in their lives.

But I should not be compared with a vada pav girl or someone with two wives. I don't have any wife at all (laughs).

Coming to polygamy, yes, it does send a wrong message to society. It's not cool to have two wives.

Suppose a girl decides to have two husbands. Will society accept her?

Bigg Boss is not forcing anyone to marry two women at the same time.

If people are really willing to learn anything, learn from me, learn from Deepak who has interviewed several prominent personalities, learn from Ranvir who is such a fine actor.

You can also learn from the vada pav girl that how one can reach anywhere in life with their hard work.

We should never undermine someone's struggle and hard work.

Who do you think is going to stay inside for a longer time?

Deepak Chaurasia. But he needs to get up from his wheelchair and start participating in full force.

IMAGE: Sana Makbul.

Many believe that Sana Makbul has got everything to be in the top 3.

Sana is a good player. She is an actress also. She can definitely be in the top 5.

Some contestants have said that Ranvir is behaving like Bigg Boss himself.

He will run out of steam pretty soon.

The way he is reacting or rather, overreacting to things, I am sure he will be exhausted soon.

You need to chill at times to play a game like Bigg Boss.

You cannot be in your hyper-active mode through the course of the show.