Meet The Festive Fashionistas

Rocking festive styles and designer dazzle, Sukanya Verma picks the stars who aced the fashion game in September.

Rashmika Mandana

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Cream and gold never go wrong. Draped in seven yards of serene organza paired with a brocade blouse and gold jhumkis, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal co-star asserts its power to perfection.

Janhvi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram

More than her oomph-y wardrobe it's Janhvi's radiant desi girl that sets our hearts fluttering.

How effortless is the 26 year old in her mustard yellow tissue saree with a pretty zari border? A string of mogra around hair tied in a neat bun and a dot of kumkum above her simple bindi is all the accessorising she needs.

Karisma Kapoor

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Whether its classic monochromes or a rani pink benarasi like this one, Lolo is a style diva for all seasons.

Shanaya Kapoor

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Looking lovely in her striking taupe and lemon yellow churidar combination, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya makes a case for standout festive fashion.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Speaking of distinctive, Bebo's flowy wine red ensemble is all kinds of offbeat and eye-catching, highlighting her trendsetter goddess to the hilt.

Jaideep Ahlawat

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Kareena's talented and towering Jaane Jaan co-star can flex his sartorial chops as well as his acting. One glimpse of his sharply tailored black bandhgala with a vintage brooch for regal touch and you'll know what we mean.

Shah Rukh Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

Wine and SRK get better with age. We just cannot have enough of the superstar's grungy gentleman celebrating Jawan's record-breaking success in a media interaction in this dapper, dishy belted suit.

SRK and family

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

King Khan looks every bit the family man showing off his ethnic fervour while attending a Ganpati celebration in company of his equally stylish parivar including mom-in-law Savita Chhibber, children Suhana and AbRam and wife Gauri.

Vaani Kapoor

She had us at the colour. In a crowd of LBDs, Vaani's sunny yellow appearance is all kinds of pretty and pleasant.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

September saw a spate of celebrity couples putting the best fashion foot forward. After setting the benchmark of glamorous star weddings, Anushka and Virat complement each other's traditional attire in pure silk and pristine white.

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Glamour can never be half-hearted, as demonstrated by the glittering leads of Shershaah-turned-newlyweds.

Suniel and Mana Shetty

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Known for making new rules since his SoBo boutique days, Mischief, the '90s action hero in a kurta-dhoti and his better half in a gold and ivory kanjeevaram go all out with their ethnic avatar at a social gathering.

Ajay Devgn-Kajol

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Completing 25 years of marriage in February, Devgn and his Dulhania's monochrome-meets-mix of prints red carpet style is a befitting expression of their contrasting personalities.