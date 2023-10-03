Meet The Festive Fashionistas

Rocking festive styles and designer dazzle, Sukanya Verma picks the stars who aced the fashion game in September.
Rashmika Mandana
Cream and gold never go wrong. Draped in seven yards of serene organza paired with a brocade blouse and gold jhumkis, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal co-star asserts its power to perfection.
Janhvi Kapoor
More than her oomph-y wardrobe it's Janhvi's radiant desi girl that sets our hearts fluttering.
How effortless is the 26 year old in her mustard yellow tissue saree with a pretty zari border? A string of mogra around hair tied in a neat bun and a dot of kumkum above her simple bindi is all the accessorising she needs.
Karisma Kapoor
Whether its classic monochromes or a rani pink benarasi like this one, Lolo is a style diva for all seasons.
Shanaya Kapoor
Looking lovely in her striking taupe and lemon yellow churidar combination, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya makes a case for standout festive fashion.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Speaking of distinctive, Bebo's flowy wine red ensemble is all kinds of offbeat and eye-catching, highlighting her trendsetter goddess to the hilt.
Jaideep Ahlawat
Kareena's talented and towering Jaane Jaan co-star can flex his sartorial chops as well as his acting. One glimpse of his sharply tailored black bandhgala with a vintage brooch for regal touch and you'll know what we mean.
Shah Rukh Khan
Wine and SRK get better with age. We just cannot have enough of the superstar's grungy gentleman celebrating Jawan's record-breaking success in a media interaction in this dapper, dishy belted suit.
SRK and family
King Khan looks every bit the family man showing off his ethnic fervour while attending a Ganpati celebration in company of his equally stylish parivar including mom-in-law Savita Chhibber, children Suhana and AbRam and wife Gauri.
Vaani Kapoor
She had us at the colour. In a crowd of LBDs, Vaani's sunny yellow appearance is all kinds of pretty and pleasant.
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli
September saw a spate of celebrity couples putting the best fashion foot forward. After setting the benchmark of glamorous star weddings, Anushka and Virat complement each other's traditional attire in pure silk and pristine white.
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra
Glamour can never be half-hearted, as demonstrated by the glittering leads of Shershaah-turned-newlyweds.
Suniel and Mana Shetty
Known for making new rules since his SoBo boutique days, Mischief, the '90s action hero in a kurta-dhoti and his better half in a gold and ivory kanjeevaram go all out with their ethnic avatar at a social gathering.
Ajay Devgn-Kajol
Completing 25 years of marriage in February, Devgn and his Dulhania's monochrome-meets-mix of prints red carpet style is a befitting expression of their contrasting personalities.