News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Rediff News
All News
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » A Musical Night To Remember!

A Musical Night To Remember!

By RAJESH KARKERA, HITESH HARISINGHANI
September 29, 2023 12:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sunidhi Chauhan was not the only one on song at the musical night to promote Vishal Bhardwaj's coming spy thriller, Khufiya.

Vishal and his singer wife Rekha Bhardwaj enthralled the audience with their performances, and Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com and Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com came away entranced.

 

Rekha and Vishal Bhardwaj

IMAGE: Rekha and Vishal Bhardwaj perform. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

The night wasn't only about Khufiya. It was a reminder of the wonderful movies Vishal has made over the years.

Even if the movies didn't work, the songs did.

Rekha Bhardwaj gets the audience dancing to Darling from the Priyanka Chopra starrer, 7 Khoon Maaf.

 

Video: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Rekha Bhardwaj performs. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Just when the song got the crowd into a frenzy, Rekha slowed the tempo with the beautiful O Saathi Re from Omkara. Vishal joins her.

Video: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

 

Vishal takes over, and the next song needs no introduction.

Even before he started singing, the crowd was mouthing the lyrics.

Video: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

IMAGE: The mesmerised audience. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Sunidhi Chauhan arrives with Yaaram.

Halfway through the song, she was joined by...

Video: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

This is the first time Sunidhi and Vishal are performing on stage together, even though he has known her from the time she was 14.

Vishal goes on to sing Paani Paani Re from Maachis, a song that was originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar, whose 94th birth anniversary was on September 28.

Before he sings it, he shares insights about the song.

Video: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

 

After the slow strains of Paani Paani Re die down, Rekha returns with the lively Namak Ishq Ka from Omkara.

Video: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

 

It was now past 10 pm in Mumbai, and unfortunately, outdoor performances need to stop at this time.

Just when everyone thought the night had ended, Vishal gives everyone a riveting send-off.

Dhan Te Nan!

Video: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

Thank you for the music, Mrs and Mr Bhardwaj!

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
RAJESH KARKERA, HITESH HARISINGHANI
COMMENT
Print this article
WATCH: SUNIDHI ON SONG!
WATCH: SUNIDHI ON SONG!
'The only way not to get rejected is...'
'The only way not to get rejected is...'
The Best Vishal Bhardwaj Movie? VOTE!
The Best Vishal Bhardwaj Movie? VOTE!
Squash: Indian women's team signs off with bronze
Squash: Indian women's team signs off with bronze
Asiad: Aishwary bags silver in 50m rifle 3-positions
Asiad: Aishwary bags silver in 50m rifle 3-positions
World Cup 2023: History
World Cup 2023: History
Choona Review
Choona Review

More like this

'You need a hit film song to get work in the film industry'

Maqbool is the SEXIEST Indian Film Ever

Maqbool is the SEXIEST Indian Film Ever

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances