A Musical Night To Remember!

Sunidhi Chauhan was not the only one on song at the musical night to promote Vishal Bhardwaj's coming spy thriller, Khufiya.

Vishal and his singer wife Rekha Bhardwaj enthralled the audience with their performances, and Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com and Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com came away entranced.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Rekha and Vishal Bhardwaj perform.

The night wasn't only about Khufiya. It was a reminder of the wonderful movies Vishal has made over the years.

Even if the movies didn't work, the songs did.

Rekha Bhardwaj gets the audience dancing to Darling from the Priyanka Chopra starrer, 7 Khoon Maaf.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Rekha Bhardwaj performs.

Just when the song got the crowd into a frenzy, Rekha slowed the tempo with the beautiful O Saathi Re from Omkara. Vishal joins her.

Vishal takes over, and the next song needs no introduction.

Even before he started singing, the crowd was mouthing the lyrics.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: The mesmerised audience.

Sunidhi Chauhan arrives with Yaaram.

Halfway through the song, she was joined by...

This is the first time Sunidhi and Vishal are performing on stage together, even though he has known her from the time she was 14.

Vishal goes on to sing Paani Paani Re from Maachis, a song that was originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar, whose 94th birth anniversary was on September 28.

Before he sings it, he shares insights about the song.

After the slow strains of Paani Paani Re die down, Rekha returns with the lively Namak Ishq Ka from Omkara.

It was now past 10 pm in Mumbai, and unfortunately, outdoor performances need to stop at this time.

Just when everyone thought the night had ended, Vishal gives everyone a riveting send-off.

Dhan Te Nan!

Thank you for the music, Mrs and Mr Bhardwaj!