See Amsterdam Through Taapsee's Eyes

See Amsterdam Through Taapsee's Eyes

By NAMRATA THAKKER
May 07, 2024 12:27 IST
Taapsee Pannu, who recently wed longtime beau Mathias Boe, is on a European holiday with her sisters, Shagun and Evania Pannu.

Taapsee is in Amsterdam and has been updating her Instagram account with beautiful pictures from her vacay.

From exploring tulip gardens to cycling around the city, Namrata Thakker steals a peek into Taapsee's travel diary.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

'When flower is truly your power,' says Taapsee sharing this postcard from Keukenhof, which is famous for tulip gardens.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

The Pannu sisters get on top of a tractor to tour the garden in style.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Not leaving Keukenhof without some tulips.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

'My kind of Amsterdam. Canal, cycling and sibling,' captions Taapsee.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

We love how Taapsee and Shagun are dishing out some fashion goals while on their European gateway.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

When you pose for the camera...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

And when you try to be candid!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

No holiday is complete without indulging in some ice cream.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
'You Can Be Ice Cold Evil'
'We Had A Tom And Jerry Relationship'
The Girl From Laapataa Ladies, Heeramandi
'Modi Never Said He Won't Change Constitution'
Hardik The Bowler Is Back!
Recipe: Tomato Salad With Walnuts
Serena, Maria, Venus Shine At Met Gala
