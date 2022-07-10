News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Meet Ranbir's Childhood Friend!

Meet Ranbir's Childhood Friend!

By Rediff Movies
July 10, 2022 08:45 IST
Neha-Aisha bond... As do Arjun and Arik... And Swara and Lailaa...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Bijlani/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor promotes his next release, Shamshera, on Ravivaar With Star Parivaar.

Host Arjun Bijlani posts a picture and writes, 'Childhood friend, superstar, rockstar and now #shamshera. All the best RK and I know your going to be a very loving father as well .. lots of good wishes and love!!'.

Ranbir and Arjun went to the same school, Bombay Scottish, and have been friends since.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

The Sharma sisters -- Aisha and Neha -- can't stop laughing.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Rampal/Instagram

Arjun Rampal twins with his son Arik as they shoot for an ad.

It was a special day for the Rampals as Arjun and Gabriella Demetriades celebrated their fourth anniversary.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

Swara Bhasker bonds with Lailaa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Tacker/Instagram

'Don't-wanna-to get-out-of-bed kinda weather You know what I mean?' asks Karan Tacker.

Yes, Karan, we know exactly what you mean.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kapoor/Instagram

Like Kunal Kapoor's Jailhouse Rock look?

Rediff Movies
