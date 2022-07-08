Romance, Action, Koffee: On OTT This Week

JLo's dazzling bride, Kamal Haasan's action-packed antics, Karan Johar in gossip mode, Sukanya Verma says it's all there on OTT this week.

Marry Me

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

After two broken marriages, a pop star decides to marry a man in the audience on a whim and discover true love can happen in the strangest of circumstances or so says this Jennifer Lopez rom-com.

Modern Love Hyderabad

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

After Modern Love Mumbai, which was inspired by Modern Love based on The New York Times column, the likes of Nagesh Kukunoor, Nithya Menen and Revathy collaborate on a six-part anthology set in Hyderabad.

Tera Chhalaava

Where to watch? Hungama Play and MX Player

Language: Hindi

Over the course of 'five shocking stories of deadly betrayal', four of them penned by Rediff.com Contributor Roshmila Bhattacharya, unfolds a couple expecting a child confront infidelity, a prostitute hopes to start afresh, a husband's anniversary surprise for his wife, a novelist unwittingly designing his own doom and a musician's dilemma.

Vikram

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Kamal Haasan fans have plenty to enjoy in the actor's latest action thriller about a Black Ops commander pursuing a gang of masked offenders spearheaded by a man on a mission.

Paka (River of Blood)

Where to watch? Sony LIV

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Feuding clans sound off the death knell for a young romance as bloody revenge prevails in Nithin Lukose's tale of violence.

Saas Bahu Achaar PVT LTD

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Saas Bahu Achaar PVT LTD is about a divorcee's journey in self-empowerment, with a little help from her good-natured mother-in-law, as she kickstarts a modest pickle business portrayed by the ever-so-talented Amruta Subhash and Yamini Das.

Girl in the Picture

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

In the new Netflix true crime documentary, a 20 year old's tragic death on the road leaves behind a trail of staggering mysteries and dreadful revelations.

Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Jennifer E Smith's bestselling young adult novel about a couple's pact to amicably part ways before college starts prompts a date to beat all dates and changes everything.

Koffee with Karan Season 7

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Karan Johar's catty, chatty, controversy courting host returns for the seventh season of the celebrity chat show.

Dear Friend

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Four happy-go-lucky friends in Bengaluru experience a setback when one of them suddenly disappears without any explanation.

Ante Sundaraniki

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Nani and Nazriya Nazim play a inter-religious couple in love, wherein the latter is a Christian posing as a Hindu before her beau's parents resulting in a comedy of confusion.

Major

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life and sacrifice during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai form the focus of this Adivi Sesh biopic.

Kunjeldho

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

An unplanned pregnancy creates complications in the romance of college kids in this emotional campus caper.

The Princess

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Joey King's badass depiction of the princess in distress held hostage by a vile suitor she rejected is full throttle mindless masala.

Moonfall

Where to watch? Lionsgate Play

Language: English

Earth's mighty scientists and saviours will rise to rescue after the moon gets knocked off the orbit in Roland Emmerich's science disaster flick starring Patrick Wilson and Halle Berry.