Koffee With Karan 7: 5 REVELATIONS from Ranveer-Alia

The much-awaited seventh season of Koffee With Karan has arrived, and going by the first episode, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, host Karan Johar seems to have nailed it.

While Ranveer took the Koffee hamper home, Alia redeemed herself by winning the quiz game.

But apart from all the fun and games, a lot unfolded on the episode and some really interesting revelations were made!

Namrata Thakker points them out:

A genius mimic

We all know that Ranveer Singh is a versatile actor, but we learned he's a genius at mimicking.

So we got to see him mimic Hrithik Roshan's voice, Varun Dhawan's gym stride, Kartik Aaryan meeting with the media, Aamir Khan making an entrance and Ajay Devgn showing off his swag.

Ranveer was so good at it, he brought the house down!

Sex Playlist

During a fun game segment, Ranveer revealed he has a sex playlist!

He explained he has different playlists for sensuous, passionate, loving sex and then for raunchy, dirty sex.

He also acted out various classical rhythms that get him going!

Embarrassing e-mail ID

As teenagers, we have all had funny, weird and embarrassing email IDs and well, Alia is no exception.

She confessed that at one point, she had an embarrassing e-mail ID called Punkbabe_21.

It's an ID neither Ranveer nor Karan could get over.

Ranbir's Special Proposal

Karan made it a point to discuss Alia's fairytale wedding and love story.

Mrs Kapoor spoke about the BIG marriage proposal and how she was blown away by Ranbir's planning in the middle of the jungle at Maasai Mara, Kenya, which is a special place for both of them.

Ranbir even planted their guide to take pictures of their special moment and that totally blew Alia's mind.

Last lunch as Boyfriend-Girlfriend

Alia spoke at length about her relationship with Ranbir and how it all started on a flight to Tel Aviv, the location for their film, Brahmastra.

But what caught our attention was how the two had lunch one last time as 'boyfriend' and 'girlfriend'.

On their wedding day, she and Ranbir had a quiet lunch together and then shook hands as boyfriend and girlfriend one last time before heading for the pheras.