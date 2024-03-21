News
Quiz: Do You Know Bollywood's Dulhans?

Quiz: Do You Know Bollywood's Dulhans?

By SUKANYA VERMA
March 21, 2024 12:39 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

We’ve had quite a few weddings and pre-weddings already this year. But how well do you remember your Bollywood brides?

Here’s a dulhan special quiz for you. All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 

 
A. Lamhe
B. Chaand Kaa Tukda
C. Laadla
  C. Laadla
 
A. JugJug Jeeyo
B. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
C. Neither
  A. JugJug Jeeyo
 
A. Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke
B. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
C. Aa Ab Laut Chalen
  B. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
 
A. Sapne Saajan Ke
B. Coolie No 1
C. Jigar
  B. Coolie No 1
 
A. Dream Girl 2
B. Khaali Peeli
C. Pati Patni Aur Woh
  A. Dream Girl 2
 
A. Caravan
B. Kanyadaan
C. Kati Patang
  C. Kati Patang
 
A. Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon
B. Khushi
C. Hulchul
  C. Hulchul
 
A. Abhimaan
B. Bawaarchi
C. Koshish
  A. Abhimaan
 
A. Ghar
B. Do Anjaane
C. Nagin
  B. Do Anjaane
 
A. Apne Paraye
B. Doosri Dulhan
C. Swami
  C. Swami
 
  

 

 

Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

 

 

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
