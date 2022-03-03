Shahid's Sister Sanah Gets Married

Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapoor married Seema and Manoj Pahwa's son Mayank Pahwa on March 2 in the beautiful hill station of Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra.

Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur's daughter, Sanah was seen in the Shahid-Alia Bhatt film,Shaandaar.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the wedding.

IMAGE: Shahid posts a pic with the bride and writes, 'How time flies and little bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister ... an emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter. Dearest @sanahkapur15 wishing you and Mayank sunshine and good vibes always.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Sanah looks picture perfect as she flashes a smile next to Mayank. Her brother Ruhan Kapur looks on.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Shahid and Mira Rajput Kapoor complement each other perfectly in monochrome.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Sanah's maasi, the formidable Ratna Pathak Shah -- Ratna and Sanah's mum Supriya are sisters -- with her sons Imaad Shah and Vivaan Shah.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivaan Shah/Instagram

IMAGE: Shahid at the chooda ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: A Portrait For The Ages! Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur with Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivaan Shah/Instagram

IMAGE: Ratna puts on the chooda for the blushing bride.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivaan Shah/Instagram

IMAGE: The couple is all smiles at the chooda ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivaan Shah/Instagram

IMAGE: The Kapurs and the Pahwas have been friends for years.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivaan Shah/Instagram

IMAGE: The Family Photo: Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Shahid, Ruhan, Mira, Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa with the couple.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivaan Shah/Instagram

IMAGE: Bollywood's favourite mehendi artist Veena Nagda works her magic on Sanah.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Veena Nagda/Instagram

IMAGE: Like Supriya Pathak's mehendi?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Veena Nagda/Instagram

IMAGE: Pankaj Kapur joins in.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Veena Nagda/Instagram

Watch: The bridal couple are greeted by dhol beats.