Rediff.com  » Movies » Shahid's Sister Sanah Gets Married

Shahid's Sister Sanah Gets Married

By Rediff Movies
March 03, 2022 12:36 IST
Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapoor married Seema and Manoj Pahwa's son Mayank Pahwa on March 2 in the beautiful hill station of Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra.

Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur's daughter, Sanah was seen in the Shahid-Alia Bhatt film,Shaandaar.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the wedding.

 

IMAGE: Shahid posts a pic with the bride and writes, 'How time flies and little bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister ... an emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter. Dearest @sanahkapur15 wishing you and Mayank sunshine and good vibes always.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sanah looks picture perfect as she flashes a smile next to Mayank. Her brother Ruhan Kapur looks on.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shahid and Mira Rajput Kapoor complement each other perfectly in monochrome.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sanah's maasi, the formidable Ratna Pathak Shah -- Ratna and Sanah's mum Supriya are sisters -- with her sons Imaad Shah and Vivaan Shah.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivaan Shah/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shahid at the chooda ceremony.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A Portrait For The Ages! Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur with Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivaan Shah/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ratna puts on the chooda for the blushing bride.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivaan Shah/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The couple is all smiles at the chooda ceremony.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivaan Shah/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The Kapurs and the Pahwas have been friends for years.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivaan Shah/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The Family Photo: Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Shahid, Ruhan, Mira, Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa with the couple.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivaan Shah/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Bollywood's favourite mehendi artist Veena Nagda works her magic on Sanah.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Veena Nagda/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Like Supriya Pathak's mehendi?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Veena Nagda/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pankaj Kapur joins in.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Veena Nagda/Instagram

 

Watch: The bridal couple are greeted by dhol beats.

 

 

 
