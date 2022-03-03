COMING in MARCH: B-I-G OTT Releases!

Ajay Devgn steps into the OTT space in March with his new thriller, Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness.

That's not all.

Vidya Balan gets together with Shefali Shah to spin a tale about a journalist and her cook in Jalsa.

Joginder Tuteja lists the Web series coming your way in March.

Rudra: the Edge of Darkness

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Release date: March 4

Based on the BBC's Luther, starring Idris Elba as the complicated Detective Inspector John Luther, the Indian adaptation has an interesting cast led by Ajay Devgn in the Idris role, Raashi Khanna in the part Ruth Wilson made famous, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Ashish Vidyarthi and Milind Gunaji.

Rudra is a big budget crime thriller about a cop who delivers justice to those who need it.

Undekhi S2

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Release date: March 4

Back in 2020, when Web series had started to get popular in the lockdown, Undekhi had emerged as a dark horse.

Directed by Ashish R Shukla, it was a crime drama about the Atwal family, and a cop who investigates a murder.

Now, the show returns for its second season.

Harsh Chhaya and Surya Sharma return as the villains, Dibyendu Bhattacharya as the opportunistic cop, Apeksha Porwal as the tribal on the run and Ankur Rathee and Anchal Singh as the young couple.

Nandish Sandhu, Meiyang Chang and Tej Sapru join the cast in the new season.

Sutliyan

Where to watch? ZEE5

Release date: March 4

After making films like Toilet - Ek Prem Katha and Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Director Shree Narayan Singh steps into the OTT world with the family drama, Sutliyan.

Ayesha Raza Mishra plays a widow trying to rebuild her life. Shiv Panditt, Vivaan Shah and Plabita Brothakur play her children.

Jugaadistan

Where to watch? Lionsgate Play

Release date: March 4

After making an Indian original series Hiccups & Hookups with Lara Dutta, Lionsgate Play has another Web offering in the form of Jugaadistan.

Based on student politics, it shows a darker side to college life.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana and Adhaar Khurana, it stars Sumeet Vyas, Arjun Mathur, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Rukshar Dhillon, Taaruk Raina, Gopal Datt and Ahsaas Channa.

Bloody Brothers

Where to watch? ZEE5

Release date: March 18

Featuring Jaideep Ahlawat and Zeeshan Ayyub as two brothers, Bloody Brothers has been directed by Shaad Ali.

The crime series is an adaptation of the British thriller Guilt.

The cast also includes Tina Desai, Shruti Seth, Maya Alagh, Mugdha Veira Godse, Satish Kaushik and Jitendra Joshi.

Jalsa

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Release date: March 18

Directed by Suresh Triveni (Tumhari Sulu), Jalsa is a tale of conflict, as shown through the life of a journalist and her cook.

Led by Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, the cast also includes Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel and Surya Kasibhatla.

Eternally Confused and Eager for Lov>

Where to watch? Netflix

Release date: March 18

Siblings Zoya and Farhan Akhtar get together to produce a coming-of-age show about a 24 year old navigating the complexities of love and relationships.

First-time director Rahul Nair helms the series, starring Vihaan Samat, Rahul Bose, Suchitra Pillai, Jim Sarbh and Ankur Rathee.