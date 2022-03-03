Meet Karan Johar's Latest Star Kid Protege

Like her cousin Jahnvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor will also be launched by Bollywood Big Daddy Karan Johar.

Shashank Khaitan, who directed Jahnvi in Dhadak, will direct Shanaya -- Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter -- in the similar title sounding Bedhadak.

The love triangle also stars television actor (he played Porus in the Sony series) Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada (Guilty).

IMAGE: Shanaya will play Nimrit in Bedhadak.

'An enchanting force to look out for, I can't wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen!' Karan writes about her.

IMAGE: Lakshya was to be launched in the Dostana sequel, but the project fell through after Kartik Aaryan exited.

But his stars still shine bright, as he plays Karan in Bedhadak.

IMAGE: Gurfateh Pirzada takes on a bigger role here, after starring in Dharmatics' -- the digital arm of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions -- Guilty.

IMAGE: Ready for Karan Johar's brand of love once again?

