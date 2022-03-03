News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Meet Karan Johar's Latest Star Kid Protege

Meet Karan Johar's Latest Star Kid Protege

By Rediff Movies
March 03, 2022 13:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Like her cousin Jahnvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor will also be launched by Bollywood Big Daddy Karan Johar.

Shashank Khaitan, who directed Jahnvi in Dhadak, will direct Shanaya -- Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter -- in the similar title sounding Bedhadak.

The love triangle also stars television actor (he played Porus in the Sony series) Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada (Guilty).

Please click on the images for a look at the stars in KJo's next production.

 

IMAGE: Shanaya will play Nimrit in Bedhadak.
'An enchanting force to look out for, I can't wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen!' Karan writes about her.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Lakshya was to be launched in the Dostana sequel, but the project fell through after Kartik Aaryan exited.
But his stars still shine bright, as he plays Karan in Bedhadak.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Gurfateh Pirzada takes on a bigger role here, after starring in Dharmatics' -- the digital arm of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions -- Guilty.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ready for Karan Johar's brand of love once again?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Lady Behind Alia's Mesmerising Dholida
Lady Behind Alia's Mesmerising Dholida
The Woman Who Wrote Gehraiyaan
The Woman Who Wrote Gehraiyaan
Coming This March: Akshay, Prabhas, RRR
Coming This March: Akshay, Prabhas, RRR
Russian athletes out of Beijing Paralympics
Russian athletes out of Beijing Paralympics
'My wife taught me an important lesson'
'My wife taught me an important lesson'
'One Hell of a Ride': Rohit on Kohli's Test Journey
'One Hell of a Ride': Rohit on Kohli's Test Journey
Ex-NSE chief had revealed yogi's identity in 2018
Ex-NSE chief had revealed yogi's identity in 2018

More like this

Meet Bhagyashree's daughter, Avantika

Meet Bhagyashree's daughter, Avantika

10 AMAZING Stories from Across The World

10 AMAZING Stories from Across The World

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances