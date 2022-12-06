News
Meet Ajay Devgn's Bholaa Companions

By Rediff movies
December 06, 2022 17:01 IST
Bollywood mixes work and travel in perfect ways.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram

After the super success of Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn has moved on to his next project, Bholaa.

Devgn, who is wearing both the actor's and director's hats for this one, has interesting company on the sets in Banaras: His son Yug and his nephew (sister Neelam's son) Daanish Gandhi.

Sharing a picture, Devgn writes, 'Ek jagah jab jama ho teeno- baap, beta aur bhanja.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Rampal/Instagram

Arjun Rampal, who turned 50 last week, shares a picture from picturesque Kullu Manali -- he's shooting for a film there -- and writes, 'Where the air is clean, you can hear the birds chirp and muffled footsteps in the distance. The power of the mountains. In Beautiful #kulumanali for a very special film.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Fatima Sana Shaikh enjoys hot kulhad chai in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maniesh Paul/Instagram

Maniesh Paul walks the streets of Japan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swastika Mukherjee/Instagram

Swastika Mukherjee visits her daughter Anwesha in Cardiff, Wales, where she is studying.

'Missing the kiddo like I am missing oxygen so going back to her... meanwhile you lovely people keep watching #qala,' she writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Puja Banerjee/Instagram

Puja Banerjee gifts herself some beach time. 

Rediff movies
Deepika, Kiara's WOW Fashion Moments
At The Hottest Bollywood Party In Town!
Who's The MOST FASHIONABLE In Bigg Boss 16? VOTE!
Maruti recalls 9,125 cars to fix seat belts'defects
Nobody should go to sleep on empty stomach: SC to govt
Markets settle lower; Sensex falls for third day
Maharashtra ministers decide to skip Belagavi visit
