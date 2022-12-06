News
At The Hottest Bollywood Party In Town!

At The Hottest Bollywood Party In Town!

By Rediff Movies
December 06, 2022 14:55 IST
Manish Malhotra threw a birthday party at his home when he turned 56 on December 5 and his film friends trooped in to celebrate with him.

The question, though, is: Just how did MM manage to fit in *so many people*?

 

The gorgeous Kapoor sisters -- Janhvi and Khushi -- arrive together.

 

Kareena Kapoor, who seems to have enjoyed her trip to Jeddah, says hello to her BFF, Amrita Arora.

 

The Awesome Foursome: Malaika Arora, Amrita, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor.

 

Shriya Saran keeps it casual.

 

Kriti Sanon, pretty in pink.

 

Vaani Kapoor.

 

Pooja Hegde.

 

Diana Penty.

 

Nora Fatehi.

 

Shilpa Shetty arrives with her sister Shamita.

 

Neha Dhupia.

 

Sonali Bendre.

 

Sophie Choudry.

 

Gauri Khan.

 

Bhavna Pandey and Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

 

Singer Manasi Scott.

 

Sidharth Malhotra.

 

Kartik Aaryan.

 

Varun Dhawan arrives with wife Natasha Dalal.

 

Anushka Ranjan with husband Aditya Seal.

 

Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep.

 

Manish's nephew, Punit Malhotra.

 

How can Manish's BFF, Karan Johar, not be there?

 

Karan Tacker.

 

Sooraj Pancholi.

 

Freddy Daruwala.

 

Fashion designer Surily Goel.

 

Yash Birla arrives with wife Avantika.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Movies
