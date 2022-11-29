News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Arjun Rampal Hits 50!

Arjun Rampal Hits 50!

By Rediff Movies
November 29, 2022 17:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gabriella Demetriades/Instagram

It was a party to remember!

Gabriella Demetriades hosted a grand birthday bash for her partner Arjun Rampal on his 50th birthday.

The white-themed, yacht party was attended by family and friends.

Gabriella shares pictures and writes, 'I'm only throwing parties on yachts from now on. Thank you to all of our loved ones for being there.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gabriella Demetriades/Instagram

The birthday boy captures himself as he heads for the party.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gabriella Demetriades/Instagram

The star of the party, along with his dad, was three-year old Arik Rampal.

Gabriella shares her birthday wish for Arjun: 'The irony of wishing you on social media is not lost, but for me this is more of an appreciation post. I couldn't think of a more apt song for one of few humans I've met in my life that is the true definition of authentic, I'm inspired each day by your sheer dedication, focus and most of all unflinching nature that you go through life with.

'There isn't anyone like you, and that's because you truly do it 'your way' and for that, you should be proud. Happy birthday my love, things are only getting better.

Arjun replies: 'Thank you beautiful what memories we have. Blessed.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Erika Packard/Instagram

Actor-model Erika Packard was at the party too, and she writes, 'Went for a white party where the host turns up in green.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Jhalak Winner: 'Want Elsa Doll House'
Jhalak Winner: 'Want Elsa Doll House'
Watched These Vikram Gokhale Movies?
Watched These Vikram Gokhale Movies?
Who Looks Best In Short Hair? VOTE!
Who Looks Best In Short Hair? VOTE!
'Golden era' with China is over, declares Rishi Sunak
'Golden era' with China is over, declares Rishi Sunak
Vistara to merge with Air India: Singapore Airlines
Vistara to merge with Air India: Singapore Airlines
General Asim Munir takes charge as Pak Army chief
General Asim Munir takes charge as Pak Army chief
No booze? No problem for some fans at Qatar World Cup
No booze? No problem for some fans at Qatar World Cup

More like this

'Actors like Vikram Gokhale are rare'

'Actors like Vikram Gokhale are rare'

Drishyam 2 Headed For 200 Crore Club!

Drishyam 2 Headed For 200 Crore Club!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances