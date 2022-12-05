News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Sobhita Goes Home!

Sobhita Goes Home!

By Rediff Movies
December 05, 2022 15:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

When stars travel, they make lovely pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala, who will be seen in a slate of projects like Made In Heaven 2, Night Manager with Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor and her Hollywood debut Monkey Man, starring and directed by Dev Patel, takes a quick break in her hometown, Visakhapatnam.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Gauahar Khan steals a kiss from husband Zaid Darbar in Goa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Tacker/Instagram

After showing off his grim side in the riveting crime series Khakee: The Bihar Diaries, Karan Tacker chills in Goa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

Sushmita Sen attends the Sangai Festival in Manipur, and writes, '#yourstruly Adorning Manipur’s traditional handwoven woollen shawl & their gorgeous headgear #kajenglei #beautiful #royal #celebration Hand on my heart…I belong!!! Thagatchari #Manipur I love you guys!!!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

Rasika Dugal gets touristy in Vietnam.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Menon/Instagram

Bhavana Menon takes in the splendid views of Scotland.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmi Gautam/Instagram

Rashmi Gautam enjoys breakfast in the pool in the Maldives and writes, 'This is how your 1st international trip after 2020 feels like.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elii AvrRam/Instagram

Elli AvrRam shares a throwback picture from the sets of Goodbye in Rishikesh and writes, 'These children from Rishikesh have a special place in my heart Little Sanju had remembered everyone’s dialogue, and action, that he charmed us all! So talented and adorable I miss them the most!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan is charmed by beautiful Cappadocia in Turkey.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aftab Shivdasani/Instagram

Aftab Shivdasani gets philosophical: 'I think as you grow older your Christmas list gets shorter, because the things you want can’t be bought with money.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Bollywood Brings House Down in Jeddah!
Bollywood Brings House Down in Jeddah!
'I may not have mom's talent, but...'
'I may not have mom's talent, but...'
Cirkus Trailer: Deepika Steals The Show!
Cirkus Trailer: Deepika Steals The Show!
SC junks plea saying Shah Jahan didn't build Taj Mahal
SC junks plea saying Shah Jahan didn't build Taj Mahal
Gujarat vote done, Modi opens BJP poll meet in Delhi
Gujarat vote done, Modi opens BJP poll meet in Delhi
Modi's brother gets emotional: 'I told him...'
Modi's brother gets emotional: 'I told him...'
'We think about him and it moistens our eyes'
'We think about him and it moistens our eyes'

More like this

Step Inside Debina-Gurmeet's Dream Home

Step Inside Debina-Gurmeet's Dream Home

Kalki Draws Her Boundaries

Kalki Draws Her Boundaries

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances