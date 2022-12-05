Sobhita Goes Home!

When stars travel, they make lovely pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala, who will be seen in a slate of projects like Made In Heaven 2, Night Manager with Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor and her Hollywood debut Monkey Man, starring and directed by Dev Patel, takes a quick break in her hometown, Visakhapatnam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Gauahar Khan steals a kiss from husband Zaid Darbar in Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Tacker/Instagram

After showing off his grim side in the riveting crime series Khakee: The Bihar Diaries, Karan Tacker chills in Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

Sushmita Sen attends the Sangai Festival in Manipur, and writes, '#yourstruly Adorning Manipur’s traditional handwoven woollen shawl & their gorgeous headgear #kajenglei #beautiful #royal #celebration Hand on my heart…I belong!!! Thagatchari #Manipur I love you guys!!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

Rasika Dugal gets touristy in Vietnam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Menon/Instagram

Bhavana Menon takes in the splendid views of Scotland.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmi Gautam/Instagram

Rashmi Gautam enjoys breakfast in the pool in the Maldives and writes, 'This is how your 1st international trip after 2020 feels like.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elii AvrRam/Instagram

Elli AvrRam shares a throwback picture from the sets of Goodbye in Rishikesh and writes, 'These children from Rishikesh have a special place in my heart Little Sanju had remembered everyone’s dialogue, and action, that he charmed us all! So talented and adorable I miss them the most!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan is charmed by beautiful Cappadocia in Turkey.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aftab Shivdasani/Instagram

Aftab Shivdasani gets philosophical: 'I think as you grow older your Christmas list gets shorter, because the things you want can’t be bought with money.'