Sobhita Goes Home!

When stars travel, they make lovely pictures on social media.
Sobhita Dhulipala, who will be seen in a slate of projects like Made In Heaven 2, Night Manager with Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor and her Hollywood debut Monkey Man, starring and directed by Dev Patel, takes a quick break in her hometown, Visakhapatnam.
Gauahar Khan steals a kiss from husband Zaid Darbar in Goa.
After showing off his grim side in the riveting crime series Khakee: The Bihar Diaries, Karan Tacker chills in Goa.
Sushmita Sen attends the Sangai Festival in Manipur, and writes, '#yourstruly Adorning Manipur’s traditional handwoven woollen shawl & their gorgeous headgear #kajenglei #beautiful #royal #celebration Hand on my heart…I belong!!! Thagatchari #Manipur I love you guys!!!'
Rasika Dugal gets touristy in Vietnam.
Bhavana Menon takes in the splendid views of Scotland.
Rashmi Gautam enjoys breakfast in the pool in the Maldives and writes, 'This is how your 1st international trip after 2020 feels like.'
Elli AvrRam shares a throwback picture from the sets of Goodbye in Rishikesh and writes, 'These children from Rishikesh have a special place in my heart Little Sanju had remembered everyone’s dialogue, and action, that he charmed us all! So talented and adorable I miss them the most!'
Hina Khan is charmed by beautiful Cappadocia in Turkey.
Aftab Shivdasani gets philosophical: 'I think as you grow older your Christmas list gets shorter, because the things you want can’t be bought with money.'