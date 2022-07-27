How Kareena Likes Her Koffee

Mrunal's traditional twist... What Arjun loves... Why Katrina's working hard...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

For those who have enjoyed BFFs Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar's banter on Koffee With Karan, the 'Koffee veteran' returns in the show's seventh season.

This time, she will share the couch with her older sister, Karisma Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur goes traditional.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor shares his love for tattoos: 'For me, tattoos are a form of expression and I love it! It’s cool, sexy, beautiful and I dig it. I have always wanted to sport tattoos in my films and it is not a secret that I love tattoos deeply.

'For me, they are always personal. I’m always hunting for cool designs and talking to people about what my next one will be. So, Ek Villain 2 was an amazing project for me because I got to sport such insane tattoos that define my character and personality in the film.'

'Getting inked holds a different meaning for everyone, for me it was always about imprinting a part of your soul on to your body.

'With this film, I can safely say that I have been reunited with my love for body art and I thank Mohit Suri for covering me with tattoos that I will cherish forever. I already have 3 tattoos. Time to maybe get 1 more. Now.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

After a refreshing break in the Maldives, Katrina Kaif heads to the gym to get rid of the holiday calories.

Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala keeps a close eye.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty takes a selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan wishes his Shehzada co-star Kriti Sanon on her birthday: 'Diet Nahi todi ladki ne Sirf pose kiya mere liye !! Happy birthday Param Sundari, From Your Shehzada.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

After announcing her break-up with Raqesh Bapat, whom she met on the sets of Bigg Boss, Shamita Shetty writes a cryptic message: 'She s both hellfire and holy water, the flavour you taste depends on how you treat her.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tillotama Shome/Instagram

Tillotama Shome explains why she is all smiles: 'Janeman, Feeling very happy today. Don't be late Tarzan. The tree needs pruning. Xo, Jane.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nithiin/Instagram

Telugu actor Nithiin, who got married in 2020, celebrates his second anniversary with wife Shalini Kandukuri.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut introduces Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee in her film, Emergency, and writes, 'Presenting @shreyastalpade27 as Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee in #Emergency, a true nationalist whose love and pride for the nation was unparalleled and who was a young upcoming leader during the time of Emergency.'

Earlier, we saw her as Indira Gandhi and Anupam Kher as Jaya Prakash Narayan.