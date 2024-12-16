Mallika Sherawat Parties With Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee, who is basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, celebrates 45 years in the film industry.

In fact, our box office correspondent states that BB3 almost touched the lifetime collections of Salman Khan's Tiger 3, the biggest Diwali hit ever. Tiger 3 had earned Rs 285.52 crore (Rs 2.855 billion) while BB3 stopped short at Rs 281 crore (Rs 2.81 billion).

Rakul Singh has not worked with Anees Bazmee yet but she exudes power in her boss lady attire.

Malaika Sherawat, who was recently seen in the comedy Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, is back to attending filmi parties. She was seen in Bazmee's Welcome.

Triptii Dimri has upped her star power by featuring in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Madhuri Dixit brings out her funny side in Bazmee's films like Welcome Back, Welcome To The Jungle and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth.

Genelia D'souza and Ritiesh Deshmukh.

Sushmita Sen reunites with her Kyonki Main Jhooth Nahi Bolta co-star Govinda.

Anees Bazmee has written many of Govinda's hits like Aankhen, Shola Aur Shabnam, Deewana Mastana and Raja Babu.

Huma Qureshi.

Wamiqa Gabbi.

Ishita Raj.

Arjun Kapoor played a double role in Mubarakan.

Anil Kapoor starred in Bazmee's big hit, No Entry, and also provided the laughs in Welcome and Welcome Back.

His brother Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor were also spotted at the party.

Bobby Deol.

Sunil Grover.

Jackie Shroff.

The man of the hour, Anees Bazmee with son Faizan.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com