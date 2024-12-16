'You Need A Thick Skin For This Industry'

'My father is a businessman and he has gone through a lot of ups and down.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arrchita Agarwaal

Breaking into the world of cinema is no small feat but for debutante Arrchita Agarwaal, the journey to her first acting role has been a story of patience and determination.

Arrchita, who makes her acting debut with the crime drama Despatch (streaming on ZEE5), shares with a deeply personal side of her journey.

How did you become a part of the film industry?

I come from Assam. I have always wanted to act.

I have been in the industry for over nine years now.

I started off as a costume assistant, and did films like Bangistan (2015), a little work on Piku (2015) and Raees (2016).

But that did not put me on the map.

Then I attended an acting workshop with Anupam Kher's acting school, followed by a lot of other workshops, which were amazing.

IMAGE: Arrchita Agarwaal with Manoj Bajpayee in Despatch.

How did you bag Despatch?

I got the film in 2020. I was first rejected, and then it just happened.

And now, four years later, the film is finally out.

What motivated you to come to Mumbai and pursue your dreams?

I always wanted to be an actor as a child but in school, I realised I am not the epitome of beauty.

But my passion to become an actor was the leading factor.

My father is a businessman and he has gone through a lot of ups and downs in his life.

When I see him have the money and then lose it all, but keep trying at this age, I feel if he can do it, then why cannot I?

That has been my biggest motivating factor.

IMAGE: Arrchita Agarwaal with Manoj Bajpayee in Despatch.

How was it working with Manoj Bajpayee?

Oh my God! Now when I look back, I think, 'Oh, Manoj sir is in the film.'

Very honestly, it was very daunting. But when he is on set, he is like a child. He carries that humour with him.

He adds that humour in any character, and gives you such a beautiful space to just be you.

He is so ready for collaboration, so ready to help.

He lets the director do his job but he works so hard on himself. That's why he is so effortlessly different in every character.

He does not carry his stardom to the set; you know, I come with these many years of experience, so don't teach me anything.

When you were trying to create a space for yourself in the industry, did you ever feel uncomfortable?

To be very honest, no.

But obviously, when you do get into anything, you first hope you don't get objectified.

Having said that, anything a woman does, it is looked at in a way where you are put in a box.

Like in Despatch, I do have uncomfortable scenes, intimate scenes with Manoj sir, which could be looked at in a certain way, which may help some form an opinion about me and put me in a box, but I think people have moved on from there.

I think people are more aware now.

But with actors, I think, we kind of box them.

IMAGE: Arrchita Agarwaal in Despatch.

The moment a middle-class person expresses his desire to become an actor, eyebrows are raised. How did people around you react when you first told them that you want to act?

It's so funny that you asked this because when I was a kid, I kept hiding it from people that I wanted to be an actor.

'But you don't look like Anushka Sharma or Priyanka Chopra' are the kind of comments you usually get.

By the way, I love Anushka Sharma. She is my favourite actress.

Those comparisons would make me feel demotivated. So, I thought, it is better to hide that ambition.

When I was in college, I finally started telling people that I wanted to become an actor.

Most of my friends thought I had gone crazy.

I don't know how many people must be actually leaving the dream because they don't look a certain way.

Many close relatives sort of have a judgement because you have to wear a certain type of clothes; they just attach that to being an actor and to living in Bombay.

So, yeah, there is a judgment when it comes to acting.

But I have become thick-skinned.

You really need to have a thick skin for this industry.

Have you signed any other project?

I don't have anything in the pipeline.

I kept meeting a lot of casting directors the moment I finished filming Despatch. Most of them said they would get back to me.

Now that Despatch is out, I really hope they do.

Currently, I am focusing on the Assamese film industry because it's booming and I have done a lot of work there.