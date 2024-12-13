News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » 'My Father Was First Entertainer I Knew'

'My Father Was First Entertainer I Knew'

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 13, 2024 18:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'He showed me how much joy there is in being the person in the middle of a party.'
'He taught me how to be confident and vulnerable at the same time.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra was bestowed with an honourary award at the Red Sea Film Festival 2024 in Jeddah.

The award was presented to Chopra by Sex And The City star Sarah Jessica Parker, who described it as a 'true honour' to recognise Chopra's achievements.

Nick Jonas joined her on the red carpet.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

In her acceptance speech, PeeCee expressed deep gratitude for the recognition.

She went on to highlight the importance of the Red Sea Film Festival in fostering a space for film-makers across cultures and languages.

Reflecting on her career, she shared how, early in her journey, she was told that non-English films wouldn't be able to 'travel' internationally.

'I come from an industry that spoke Hindi and Telugu, basically non-English films. Yet, we are here today,' she remarked, commending the festival for creating a platform that transcends borders, language, and nationality.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The actress expressed her gratitude to her fellow artists and collaborators, as well as to her family.

Addressing Nick Jonas, she lovingly said, 'My wonderful husband is here, waiting to escort me down, the gentleman that he is.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

She also took a moment to honour her late father, who passed away in 2013.

'My father was the first entertainer I ever knew,' Chopra said.

'He showed me how much joy there is in being the person in the middle of a party. He was that person. He taught me how to be confident and vulnerable at the same time,' she added.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

Priyanka also acknowledged the global film-making community.

'We get to play for a living, we get to tell stories for a living, and we get to dream for a living," she said, adding, "And you have been able to bring people together outside of borders, languages to just celebrate this incredible medium of cinema.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
The Film That 'Humbled' Ranbir Kapoor
The Film That 'Humbled' Ranbir Kapoor
Shraddha's Date With Spider-Man
Shraddha's Date With Spider-Man
Spotted! SoChay At Mumbai Shaadi
Spotted! SoChay At Mumbai Shaadi
3 Indian students killed in Canada
3 Indian students killed in Canada
Ding Lost Deliberately: Russia
Ding Lost Deliberately: Russia
TN showers Gukesh with Rs 5 crore for historic win
TN showers Gukesh with Rs 5 crore for historic win
Markets stage strong comeback; Sensex jumps 843 pts
Markets stage strong comeback; Sensex jumps 843 pts
More like this
The Men We Loved In 2024
The Men We Loved In 2024
Sobhita's Bridal Looks: Vote For Ur Fave!
Sobhita's Bridal Looks: Vote For Ur Fave!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances