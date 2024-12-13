Lots Of OTT Goodies To Watch, Guys!

Literary adaptations, whistleblower pursuits, kidnapped Santas and South India's biggest stars, Sukanya Verma lists them all on OTT this week.
Emilia Perez
Where to watch? Mubi
Language: French, Spanish, English (with subtitles)
After taking this year's Cannes film festival by storm, Jacques Audiard's sensory overload musical meets thriller concerning Mexican cartel chiefs and unsung lawyers.
The film has been nominated for the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards alongside Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light.
One Hundred Years of Solitude
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Spanish (with subtitles)
Based on Gabriel García Márquez's 1967 classic, the 16-part series, of which eight episodes are available to stream on Netflix, is a lavishly chronicled epic about seven generations of a Colombian family unravelling against the backdrop of Latin American history.
Despatch
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Hindi
Kanu Bahl's Despatch stars Manoj Bajpayee as a crime journalist trying to keep the power of the print alive as he pursues the story of a drug lord's murder and highlights the dangers of whistleblowing.
Red One
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
After Santa is kidnapped, it's up to a North Pole security guy and computer hacker to join hands and save Christmas in this Dwayne Johnson-Chris Evans-J K Simmons-led action comedy.
How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Thai (with subtitles)
Ranked number five on Aseem Chhabra's Top 10 International Films of 2024, catch the Thai drama about a grandson volunteering to care for his grandmother in hopes of grabbing her fortune.
Venom: The Last Dance
Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Tom Hardy returns as the alien symbiote Venom and his human host Eddie Brock confronting villains of their respective universe in the final instalment of the trilogy.
Kaagaz 2
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Hindi
A common man's fight for justice in the court of law following his daughter's demise at a political rally is the premise for this remake of the Malayalam drama, Nirnayakam.
Kanguva
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
Suriya's big-scale warrior fantasy may have crumbled at the box office but the ambitious action drama co-starring Bobby Deol is ready to unleash its fierce momentum on OTT.
Kanakarajyam
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)
Two unlikely men cross paths in this drama centred around a man drowned in debt and a retired military guy turned security guard of a jewellery store after the latter becomes the target of a robbery.
Mismatched Season 3
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Love, life, fun, friendship, career, changes, Mismatched's breezy slice-of-life continues its exploration in a brand new season.
Bougainvillea
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)
Inspired by Lajo Jose's novel Ruthinte Loka about a married couple caught in the eye of a storm after an unfortunate accident triggers one's amnesia and another's protective instincts when they come on the radar of a cop's criminal investigation.
Carry-On
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Set against the backdrop of Christmas Day, an airport security guy must do whatever it takes to stop a shady passenger from carrying a suspicious parcel on the flight.
Secret Level
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
The likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Keanu Reeves collaborate on this animated, video game anthology featuring 15 standalone segments.
Thangaalan
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
Set against the backdrop of the Kolar Gold Fields, Pa Ranjith's colonial era tale looks into the themes of oppression and rebellion led by versatile Vikram's powerhouse portrayal in the titular avatar.
Karate Girls
Where to watch? AmazonMXPlayer
Language: Hindi
Much adventure and altercation ensues when two teenage girls join a karate academy run by one of their dads and a boy fancied by both becomes the bone of contention.
La Palma
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Norwegian (with subtitles)
Signs of volcanic eruption, eminent possibility of a tsunami, a researcher as well as a family on a holiday caught in their midst, the four-part limited series has got its disaster formula down pat.
No Good Deed
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Everybody Loves Raymond's Ray Romano, Friends star Lisa Kudrow and many more come together for eight episodes of No Good Deed's black comedy revolving around three families engaged in a cutthroat contest to purchase a sought-after LA house.
Bandish Bandits Season 2
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
It's classical versus pop yet again with clash of the musical clans and both personal and professional passions at stake.