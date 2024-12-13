Lots Of OTT Goodies To Watch, Guys!

Literary adaptations, whistleblower pursuits, kidnapped Santas and South India's biggest stars, Sukanya Verma lists them all on OTT this week.

Emilia Perez

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: French, Spanish, English (with subtitles)

After taking this year's Cannes film festival by storm, Jacques Audiard's sensory overload musical meets thriller concerning Mexican cartel chiefs and unsung lawyers.

The film has been nominated for the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards alongside Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light.

One Hundred Years of Solitude

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Spanish (with subtitles)

Based on Gabriel García Márquez's 1967 classic, the 16-part series, of which eight episodes are available to stream on Netflix, is a lavishly chronicled epic about seven generations of a Colombian family unravelling against the backdrop of Latin American history.

Despatch

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Kanu Bahl's Despatch stars Manoj Bajpayee as a crime journalist trying to keep the power of the print alive as he pursues the story of a drug lord's murder and highlights the dangers of whistleblowing.

Red One

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

After Santa is kidnapped, it's up to a North Pole security guy and computer hacker to join hands and save Christmas in this Dwayne Johnson-Chris Evans-J K Simmons-led action comedy.

How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Thai (with subtitles)

Ranked number five on Aseem Chhabra's Top 10 International Films of 2024, catch the Thai drama about a grandson volunteering to care for his grandmother in hopes of grabbing her fortune.

Venom: The Last Dance

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Tom Hardy returns as the alien symbiote Venom and his human host Eddie Brock confronting villains of their respective universe in the final instalment of the trilogy.

Kaagaz 2

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

A common man's fight for justice in the court of law following his daughter's demise at a political rally is the premise for this remake of the Malayalam drama, Nirnayakam.

Kanguva

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Suriya's big-scale warrior fantasy may have crumbled at the box office but the ambitious action drama co-starring Bobby Deol is ready to unleash its fierce momentum on OTT.

Kanakarajyam

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Two unlikely men cross paths in this drama centred around a man drowned in debt and a retired military guy turned security guard of a jewellery store after the latter becomes the target of a robbery.

Mismatched Season 3

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Love, life, fun, friendship, career, changes, Mismatched's breezy slice-of-life continues its exploration in a brand new season.

Bougainvillea

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Inspired by Lajo Jose's novel Ruthinte Loka about a married couple caught in the eye of a storm after an unfortunate accident triggers one's amnesia and another's protective instincts when they come on the radar of a cop's criminal investigation.

Carry-On

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Set against the backdrop of Christmas Day, an airport security guy must do whatever it takes to stop a shady passenger from carrying a suspicious parcel on the flight.

Secret Level

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

The likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Keanu Reeves collaborate on this animated, video game anthology featuring 15 standalone segments.

Thangaalan

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Set against the backdrop of the Kolar Gold Fields, Pa Ranjith's colonial era tale looks into the themes of oppression and rebellion led by versatile Vikram's powerhouse portrayal in the titular avatar.

Karate Girls

Where to watch? AmazonMXPlayer

Language: Hindi

Much adventure and altercation ensues when two teenage girls join a karate academy run by one of their dads and a boy fancied by both becomes the bone of contention.

La Palma

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Norwegian (with subtitles)

Signs of volcanic eruption, eminent possibility of a tsunami, a researcher as well as a family on a holiday caught in their midst, the four-part limited series has got its disaster formula down pat.

No Good Deed

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Everybody Loves Raymond's Ray Romano, Friends star Lisa Kudrow and many more come together for eight episodes of No Good Deed's black comedy revolving around three families engaged in a cutthroat contest to purchase a sought-after LA house.

Bandish Bandits Season 2

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

It's classical versus pop yet again with clash of the musical clans and both personal and professional passions at stake.