Malaika's New View On Wellness

Malaika Arora has been holidaying in Austria, taking in a 'new view on wellness' and introducing it to us.
'Honestly, it's hard to put into words what this trip is doing for me. This is more than a vacation; it's a complete reset for my mind and body at VIVAMAYR Maria Worth Austria. Feeling so full of gratitude,' she writes.
Pure peace, according to Malla.
Soaking in.
Finding her centre.
Embracing her inner child.
Finding a new hobby.
Being grateful.
Fueling up.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff