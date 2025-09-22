HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Malaika's New View On Wellness

Malaika's New View On Wellness

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 22, 2025 11:33 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora has been holidaying in Austria, taking in a 'new view on wellness' and introducing it to us.

'Honestly, it's hard to put into words what this trip is doing for me. This is more than a vacation; it's a complete reset for my mind and body at VIVAMAYR Maria Worth Austria. Feeling so full of gratitude,' she writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Pure peace, according to Malla.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Soaking in.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Finding her centre.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Embracing her inner child.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Finding a new hobby.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Being grateful.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Fueling up.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Rekha Steals Show At Shabana's 75th Party
Rekha Steals Show At Shabana's 75th Party
Watch The Ba***ds of Bollywood On OTT!
Watch The Ba***ds of Bollywood On OTT!
Did Mrunal, Radhikka Like Nishaanchi?
Did Mrunal, Radhikka Like Nishaanchi?
Ananya, Tamannaah, Bhumi's Glamorous Night Out
Ananya, Tamannaah, Bhumi's Glamorous Night Out
10 Beautiful Celeb Tattoos
10 Beautiful Celeb Tattoos

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

A Peek Inside Star Homes

webstory image 2

9 Sattvik Breakfast Recipes for Navratri

webstory image 3

India-Pakistan: Wars On And Off The Field

VIDEOS

Boss Lady Vibes! Alia Bhatt Rocks Black Coat Look0:23

Boss Lady Vibes! Alia Bhatt Rocks Black Coat Look

Ranbir, Vicky attend screening of 'Mera Desh Pahle: The Untold Story Of PM Narendra Modi'0:41

Ranbir, Vicky attend screening of 'Mera Desh Pahle: The...

Amruta Fadnavis, filmmakers laud 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'3:52

Amruta Fadnavis, filmmakers laud 'Mera Desh Pehle: The...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV