Rekha Steals The Show At Shabana's 75th Party

Old friend Boney Kapur hosted a party for Shabana Azmi's 75th birthday and a merry and wonderful time was had by all.

Rekha stole the show at Shabana Azmi's 75th birthday party.

Vidya Balan and Shabana share a great bond.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ila Arun/Instagram

Ila Arun, who sang Choli Ke Peeche to which Madhuri Dixit danced in Khalnayak.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ila Arun/Instagram

Deepti Naval, Ila, Divya Dutta, Neena Gupta and Soni Razdan.

Urmila Matondkar who played Shabana's daughter in Masoom and Tehzeeb has this to say: 'Year 1983.. location Janki Kutir Tiny, anxious n nervous me see the great Shabana Azmi for photo shoot of Masoom n thereafter it's been an exceptional bond of love, respect, admiration, learning, laughters, madness n so much more.

'There are many things I could thank you for but above all, it would have to be for constantly reminding me 'how to live life at its fullest with everything that it throws at you'!!! Thank you for always being there inspiring tremendously on screen n caressing me with all your generosity n warmth. Deeply cherish your presence in my life!!

'Happy Birthday Queen. 75 never rocked more than this'.

Zoya Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar Akhtar.

Zoya writes, 'Flower and Power. Happy Birthday Shabana Here's to 75 more. Only love @azmishabana18'

Shibani writes, 'To my darling mother in law and the Don of our Cartel! Happy 75th birthday! May you always be wild, free and full of spunk! Hope this year is as magical as you are. Love you loads @azmishabana18'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ila Arun/Instagram

Farhan Akhtar danced to his song Senorita from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Farhan writes, 'Happy belated birthday Shabana.. have the best year yet.. filled with deep meaningful conversation and frivolous antaksharis, work travel and girl trips, ambition and abandon .. but please please in this landmark year... say NO to cucumber sandwiches..!! Love you'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Rekha danced to her song Kaisi Paheli Zindagani from Parineeta along with Urmila, Shabana, Madhuri and Vidya who played the lead in the film.

Shabana's Dabba Cartel co-actor Shalini Pandey with Ritika Singh.

Vidya with Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Manish Malhotra shared pix from the party featuring Shabana and Urmila.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor and Vikrant Massey watch Shabana and Javed Akhtar danced to Connie Francis' classic song Pretty Little Baby.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ila Arun/Instagram

Sonu Nigam sang for Shabana and Javed Akhtar.

Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ila Arun/Instagram

Check out Shabana's lovely cake.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff