Watch The Ba***ds of Bollywood On OTT!

Watch The Ba***ds of Bollywood On OTT!

By NAMRATA THAKKER
3 Minutes Read
September 19, 2025 12:20 IST

x

Aryan Khan's much-awaited directorial debut series arrives on OTT this week along with some funny and spicy international content worth binge-watching! Namrata Thakker list them all.

 

The Ba***ds of Bollywood
Where to watch: Netflix
Language: Hindi 

Directed by Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, the series takes a satirical dig at Bollywood nepotism and revolves around an ambitious outsider determined to make it big in Tinseltown. It's funny, it's entertaining and has loads of drama!

 

Trial Season 2
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Language: Hindi 

Kajol returns with season 2 of her court drama which also features Jisshu Sengupta, Aly Khan, Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey.

The new season sees Noyonika (Kajol) as a much more confident lawyer handling high-profile cases while continuing to navigate her tumultuous personal life.

 

Black Rabbit
Where to watch: Netflix
Language: English

Jude Law and Jason Bateman star in this mini series which follows a successful New York restauranteur who gets embroiled in the world of criminals after his wayward brother returns to the city.

 

Sinners
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Language: English

Michael B Jordan plays a double role in this horror movie which is set in 1932.

 

Police Police
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Language: Tamil

Two cops, who while dealing with their many differences, solve cases, tolerate annoying colleagues and handle unexpected twist and turns.

 

House Mates
Where to watch: ZEE5
Language: Tamil

A newlywed couple move into a haunted house and tackle the horror in a comic way.

 

The Morning Show Season 4
Where to watch: Apple TV+
Language: English

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston return with the fourth season of their successful show which is about journalism and what happens behind the scenes.

 

Same Day With Someone
Where to watch: Netflix
Language: Thai

A time loop movie about a museum curator who relives her worst day again and again until she finds a way to break free from the loop.

 

Billionaires' Bunker
Where to watch: Netflix
Language: Spanish

When the entire world is going through a catastrophe, a group of billionaires take refuge in a luxury bunker. But all is not well as there is chaos and tension between all of them.

 

Gen V Season 2
Where to watch: Prime Video
Language: English

The satirical superhero series returns after entertaining us with its first season in September 2023.

 

She Said Maybe
Where to watch: Netflix
Language: German

A German woman's life turns upside down when she learns she is from a super rich Turkish family.

 

Swiped
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Language: English

The biodrama highlights how Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder and CEO of Bumble, became the youngest self-made billionaire.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
