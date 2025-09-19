Watch The Ba***ds of Bollywood On OTT!

Aryan Khan's much-awaited directorial debut series arrives on OTT this week along with some funny and spicy international content worth binge-watching! Namrata Thakker list them all.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Where to watch: Netflix

Language: Hindi

Directed by Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, the series takes a satirical dig at Bollywood nepotism and revolves around an ambitious outsider determined to make it big in Tinseltown. It's funny, it's entertaining and has loads of drama!

Trial Season 2

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Language: Hindi

Kajol returns with season 2 of her court drama which also features Jisshu Sengupta, Aly Khan, Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey.

The new season sees Noyonika (Kajol) as a much more confident lawyer handling high-profile cases while continuing to navigate her tumultuous personal life.

Black Rabbit

Where to watch: Netflix

Language: English

Jude Law and Jason Bateman star in this mini series which follows a successful New York restauranteur who gets embroiled in the world of criminals after his wayward brother returns to the city.

Sinners

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Language: English

Michael B Jordan plays a double role in this horror movie which is set in 1932.

Police Police

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Language: Tamil

Two cops, who while dealing with their many differences, solve cases, tolerate annoying colleagues and handle unexpected twist and turns.

House Mates

Where to watch: ZEE5

Language: Tamil

A newlywed couple move into a haunted house and tackle the horror in a comic way.

The Morning Show Season 4

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Language: English

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston return with the fourth season of their successful show which is about journalism and what happens behind the scenes.

Same Day With Someone

Where to watch: Netflix

Language: Thai

A time loop movie about a museum curator who relives her worst day again and again until she finds a way to break free from the loop.

Billionaires' Bunker

Where to watch: Netflix

Language: Spanish

When the entire world is going through a catastrophe, a group of billionaires take refuge in a luxury bunker. But all is not well as there is chaos and tension between all of them.

Gen V Season 2

Where to watch: Prime Video

Language: English

The satirical superhero series returns after entertaining us with its first season in September 2023.

She Said Maybe

Where to watch: Netflix

Language: German

A German woman's life turns upside down when she learns she is from a super rich Turkish family.

Swiped

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Language: English

The biodrama highlights how Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder and CEO of Bumble, became the youngest self-made billionaire.