Rediff.com  » Movies » Malaika's 'Date' With M F Husain!

Malaika's 'Date' With M F Husain!

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 02, 2023 11:13 IST
Bollywood is always on the move, whether on work or pleasure. And they *always* keep us updated!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora visits an art gallery in New Delhi and writes, 'I was very excited stepping into the captivating world of Masha Art Gallery, where creativity knows no bounds. Each masterpiece here is a testament to the power of imagination. Art meets luxury with the paintings of renowned artists like M F Husain and S H Raza, as well as the brilliant creations of emerging young talents, all under one roof.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor describes her holiday in Europe as 'Eat Pray Love'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Fresh from the success of Bambai Meri Jaan, Amyra Dastur starts promoting her Punjabi film Any How Mitti Pao in Chandigarh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan brings sunny days to Washington, DC.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha holidays in the Maldives once again and writes, 'Everyone knows #Maldives is my home away from home.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi is in the Maldives too.

'A writing trip or a relaxing holiday,' she writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy celebrates her 38th birthday in Paris.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

Madhuri Dixit basks under the Bangalore sun.

