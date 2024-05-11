News
Rediff.com  » News » Prajwal Revanna sex videos: BJP leader Devaraje Gowda arrested

Prajwal Revanna sex videos: BJP leader Devaraje Gowda arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 11, 2024 10:38 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party leader and advocate G Devaraje Gowda was arrested in connection with an explicit video allegedly belonging to Hassan Janata Dal-Secular MP Prajwal Revanna.

IMAGE: BJP leader Devaraje Gowda. Photograph: ANI on X

According to police, Devaraje Gowda was arrested at Gulihal tollgate by the Hiriyur police in this district on Friday night for leaking the video in a pen drive.

He was arrested on a tip-off received by the Hassan police, which wanted his presence for the case.

Several explicit videos involving Prajwal started making the rounds ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, which took place on April 26.

 

The MP, a grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, is absconding and a 'blue corner' notice has been issued against him by Interpol.

Three FIRs, including charges of rape, molestation, intimidation, blackmailing and threatening, have been registered against Prajwal.

Devaraje Gowda is accused of leaking these videos, which he has categorically rejected.

He contested in the 2023 assembly elections against JD-S MLA from Holenarasipura H D Revanna.

Revanna, father of Prajwal, is at present in jail on charges of kidnapping a woman, a mother of three.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
