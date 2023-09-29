What YOU Can Watch On OTT This Week?

It's an action-packed menu on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma gives us her recommendations.
King of Kotha
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)
Dulquer Salmaan goes 'mass', doling out intense action and drama and playing the titular character set in the world of crime and gangsters.
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Four Roald Dahl short stories get the Wes Anderson treatment for Netflix. Of which one starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Ben Kingsley, Ralph Fiennes and Dev Patel revolves around a moneybags wanting to cheat at gambling games and a man who can see anything without using his eyes.
The Swan
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
In the next short directed by Wes Anderson in his trademark quirky style and candy coloured visuals, a pair of bullies trouble the school nerd.
Charlie Chopra & the Mystery of Solang Valley
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Hindi
Vishal Bhardwaj shifts his focus from Shakespeare to adapt Agatha Christie's The Sittaford Mystery in a six-part suspense series with Wamiqa Gabbi, Neena Gupta, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Vivaan Shah, Imaad Shah, Lara Dutta and Priyanshu Painyuli.
Choona
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Namit Das and Jimmy Shergill headline Pushpendra Nath Misra's new show involving grudges, heists and corrupt politicians.
Reptile
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Benecio Del Toro spearheads the whodunit where a tough detective hunts for the culprit behind a real estate agent's brutal murder along with Justin Timberlake and Alicia Silverstone.
Kumari Srimathi
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)
Nithya Menen steals the show in and as Kumari Srimathi in seven breezy episodes through her disinterest in marriage and fight for inheritance.
The Worst of Evil
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
A detective infiltrates a drug cartel in Seoul only to find out his cop wife is the first love of the mob boss he's taking down.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
It's a multiverse of Spideys out there as Miles Morales discovers while continuing his superhero expedition and confronting a dangerous nemesis in its vivaciously animated avatar.
Gen V
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
A hunger game of young adult superheroes ensues in this spin-off of The Boys universe.
Tumse Na Ho Payega
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Hindi
Ishwak Singh becomes the face for young people trying to make their dreams come true in face of scepticism and obstacles in Tumse Na Ho Payega.
Who's your Gynac?
Where to watch? Amazon miniTV
Language: Hindi
Saba Azad plays a 28-something obstetrician-gynaecologist juggling her personal and professional life in the five-part show.
RDX: Robert Dony Xavier
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)
A trio of friends and martial arts experts reunite years later to tackle a common enemy in Nahas Hidayath's super successful action thriller.
Hostel Daze Season 4
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
A group of friends and engineering students offer a glimpse of college life while navigating through its daily highs and lows in the fourth season of Hostel Daze's slice of campus life.