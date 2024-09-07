News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Malaika Wants To Rule The World

Malaika Wants To Rule The World

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 07, 2024 12:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hina's health update... Karisma gets sun-kissed...Sonal goes traditional...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora feels 'Everybody wants to rule the world' and adds to her followers in Melbourne.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan, who is battling cancer, gives us a health update: 'Everything Hurts, Lekin smile nahi jaani chahiye.. Haina? So many problems, can't even Eat properly without feeling pain. But that's No reason to be negative. I choose to Smile and encourage myself. I tell myself that all this will be over and we will get through this (InshaAllah) One Smile at a Time. DUA.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor's 'no filter days.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan goes traditional.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

Krystle D'Souza feels lucky.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma gets dressed up to shoot her show, Suhagan Chudail.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram

Erica Fernandes wears an oversized hat to the pool.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
10 Times Movies Gave Us Fashion Goals
10 Times Movies Gave Us Fashion Goals
'If You're An Outsider You Have To Be...'
'If You're An Outsider You Have To Be...'
Love This New Trend In The Movies?
Love This New Trend In The Movies?
Readers' Pix: My Lord Ganesha
Readers' Pix: My Lord Ganesha
Day after rocket attacks, 5 killed in Manipur violence
Day after rocket attacks, 5 killed in Manipur violence
Ruturaj gets a taste of hero-worship
Ruturaj gets a taste of hero-worship
IA Hijack: 'Yahan Rehna Bada Mushkil Hai'
IA Hijack: 'Yahan Rehna Bada Mushkil Hai'

More like this

Now, Watch Kill On OTT

Now, Watch Kill On OTT

Sara's Stunning Photoshoot

Sara's Stunning Photoshoot

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances