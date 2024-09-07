Malaika Wants To Rule The World

Hina's health update... Karisma gets sun-kissed...Sonal goes traditional...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora feels 'Everybody wants to rule the world' and adds to her followers in Melbourne.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan, who is battling cancer, gives us a health update: 'Everything Hurts, Lekin smile nahi jaani chahiye.. Haina? So many problems, can't even Eat properly without feeling pain. But that's No reason to be negative. I choose to Smile and encourage myself. I tell myself that all this will be over and we will get through this (InshaAllah) One Smile at a Time. DUA.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor's 'no filter days.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan goes traditional.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

Krystle D'Souza feels lucky.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma gets dressed up to shoot her show, Suhagan Chudail.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram

Erica Fernandes wears an oversized hat to the pool.

