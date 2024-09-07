Malaika Wants To Rule The World

Hina's health update... Karisma gets sun-kissed...Sonal goes traditional...
Malaika Arora feels 'Everybody wants to rule the world' and adds to her followers in Melbourne.
Hina Khan, who is battling cancer, gives us a health update: 'Everything Hurts, Lekin smile nahi jaani chahiye.. Haina? So many problems, can't even Eat properly without feeling pain. But that's No reason to be negative. I choose to Smile and encourage myself. I tell myself that all this will be over and we will get through this (InshaAllah) One Smile at a Time. DUA.'
Karisma Kapoor's 'no filter days.'
Sonal Chauhan goes traditional.
Krystle D'Souza feels lucky.
Nia Sharma gets dressed up to shoot her show, Suhagan Chudail.
Erica Fernandes wears an oversized hat to the pool.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com