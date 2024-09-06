Now, Watch Kill On OTT

Fast, furious and fashionable, it's all there on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma gives you some interesting options to choose from.

Kill

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

After receiving rave reviews, the ultra-violent revenge story of a young man's bloody revenge against a group of thugs raiding a train is ready to wow the OTT.

Visfot

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

The remake of the Venezuelan flick Rock Paper Scissors, Visfot, starring Fardeen Khan and Ritiesh Deshmukh, at two ends of the economic spectrum colliding leads to tragic consequences.

Call Me Bae

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

From South Delhi Barbie rudely tossed off her comfort castle to babe-in-the-woods finding her calling as a newshound in Mumbai, Ananya Pandey's OTT debut packs in a good mix of fluff and feel-good.

The Perfect Couple

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Adapted from Elin Hilderbrand's whodunit of the same name, The Perfect Couple's premise involves a murder mystery at the site of a fancy wedding turning dreams into nightmares and guests into suspects.

What makes this ensemble led by Nicole Kidman all the more attractive is the presence of our very own Ishaan Khatter.

Adios Amigo

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Two strangers belonging to distinctly different backgrounds bump into each other at the bus stop and embark on a whimsical journey as part of Adios Amigo's slice-of-life pursuits.

Bad Newz

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

What are the chances of a woman's romantic rendezvous with two men on the same night resulting in a twin pregnancy where both are the fathers?

Bad Newz turns the wild idea as the setting for his madcap comedy high on Vicky Kaushal's entertainer, Triptii Dimri's charms and Ammy Virk's deadpan wit.

LEGO Pixar: BrickToons

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Classic characters from the Pixar universe get the standalone LEGO treatment in five individual shorts forming the anthology.

Tanaav Season 2

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

Based on the Israeli series Fauda, Tanaav returns for a brand new season set against the troubles and terror in Kashmir.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Bad Boys Will Smith and Martin Lawrence do their buddy cop gig for the fourth time while busy clearing their falsely accused captain's name in wrongdoing.

English Teacher

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Being an English teacher at a high school full of woke students is like walking through a minefield a queer educator soon finds out in the six-part comedy.

Slow Horses Season 4

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Gary Oldman's acclaimed espionage series leading a MI5 team is crowd-pleasing as ever and must-watch for fans of the Oscar winner.

The Fall Guy

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

Loosely inspired by the 1980s television series of the same name, the Ryan Gosling-Emily Blunt starrer revolves around the adventures of a Hollywood stuntman on a mission to find a missing movie star, crack a conspiracy and pursue his ladylove.

Kinds of Kindness

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, Kinds of Kindness' troika of tales, which fetched Jesse Plemons a Best Actor at Cannes, examines a man's efforts to take charge of his life, a policeman's puzzlement over his wife not seeming like herself and a woman's strange search using her special powers.

Rebel Ridge

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

An ex-marine takes on the corrupt elements of a small town's law enforcement in Rebel Ridge's no-holds-barred action after his attempts to post his cousin's bail are thwarted.

Double iSmart

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A sequel to iSmart Shankar, Puri Jagannadh's sci-fi masala revolves around a deadly assassin's bid for immortality by transferring his memories in a rowdy rebel's brain.

Agent Recon

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Action legend Chuck Norris fights off aliens in his latest turn as a covert military task force agent.