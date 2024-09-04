One of the most ornamental things about art can be one of its biggest asset too. Audrey Hepburn's iconic style in Breakfast At Tiffany's hasn't lessened the movie's impact in any way. If anything, her looks are part and parcel of its classic appeal.

Go chic or go home, right?

So Ananya Pandey's snazzy, selfie-ready style in Call Me Bae is the first thing to have caught our eye about her ultra glamorous debut on OTT this week.

From bed to boardroom, the 25 year old is simply slaying on the sartorial front as Bella aka Bae, a poor little rich girl navigating the world outside her palace of privilege in one gorgeous designer dress at a time.

Like Bae's idol Poo, Bollywood, too, is a sucker for good looks, good looks and good looks. Where some trends are a huge rage at the time and enjoy eternal nostalgic value, some styles wear off and stay timeless no matter how many years have passed.

It's too soon to predict which of these categories Bae's bold and beautiful outfits belong to.

But Sukanya Verma looks at the 10 times Hindi movies gave us fashion goals.

An Evening in Paris

Sharmila Tagore's picture-perfect cat eyeliner, slinky one piece, sexy tie-back blouses and dreamy silk saris paired with pearls and jadau in pastel, earthy and jewel tones find a debonair arm candy in Shammi Kapoor's dapper style.

Painting Paris in all shades of elegance, the duo do desis proud and how.

The Great Gambler

From the stable of Shakti Samanta's school of showmanship, just like An Evening in Paris, The Great Gambler's sleek, spiffy slice-of-1970s entertainment asserts the power of prints, accessorizing and layering against Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman's sophisticated, statuesque charms.

Umrao Jaan

Benarasi, brocade, tissue, jamavar, the rich textiles and gleaming opulence of Umrao Jaan's tragic courtesan make for a poetic visual in Rekha's ravishing muse while inspiring many fashion designers today to do what they do.

Chandni

Treated with contempt for its garish aesthetics and loud film-making, the repeatedly badmouthed 1980s more than compensate for its follies in Chandni's dreamy whites and flowy chiffons as part of Yash Chopra's grand romantic vision.

Decades later, Bollywood continues to be obsessed with Sri's ultra feminine look as much as the girl offscreen.

Dil To Pagal Hai

Where the pastel bias is evident in Chopra's portrayal of Madhuri Dixit's character, it's Karisma Kapoor's hep athleisure and figure hugging numbers in trendsetting fabrics and high street brands that grabbed the attention of budding fashionistas all over.

Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya

Aishwarya Rai's Bollywood debut fizzled out but its sublime soundtrack by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and super attractive wardrobe refuse to be dismissed.

What's not to love about the wow, wearable outfits -- western and traditional, casual and formal -- worn by world's most beautiful woman that look as fashionable today as they did in 1997?

Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge

Karisma Kapoor and Govinda may be the more hit jodi, but where style goes, Lolo and Salman Khan win it hands down.

Every single 'add to cart' worthy clothing worn by this smashing pair is the sole reason why we have any memories of this Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge meets Ek Phool Chaar Kaante hand-me-down.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Karan Johar's melodramatic multi-starrer wouldn't be half as exciting if not for the surfeit of tailored gems worn by its star-studded cast.

Be it Shah Rukh Khan's embroidered sherwanis to Big B's pricey pashminas, Kajol's sequinned suits to Rani Mukerji's candy ensembles, Hrithik Roshan's asymmetrically cropped knits to Jaya's regal saris topped by Kareena Kapoor's fashion queen in her iconic pink lehenga, smouldering red leather co-ord set, fur coats and metallic minis, the drama and dynamism on display insists it's all about loving your fashion.

Wake Up Sid

Ranbir Kapoor singlehandedly upped the T-shirt game in the market with his stash of cool casuals and pop culture-inspired collection of graphic tees, ranging from Hulk to Ghostbusters as part of his coming-of-age in Wake Up Sid.

Aisha

Sonam Kapoor's Emma meets Clueless in and as Aisha gave the natural born fashionista a godsend opportunity to showcase her prowess as a clothes horse juggling between cupid and high-end luxury.

Armed in her Chanels and Christian Diors, she fuelled a desire in the hoi polloi for fancy labels and branded wear.

Cocktail

Deepika Padukone's breakout performance in Cocktail is just as ace for her style. The head turner is every bit a cool cat in her drool worthy, loot worthy wardrobe of groovy club wear and scorching street fashion.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

Alia Bhatt's breezy ombre sarees along with a medley of traditional handlooms meets modern styling paired with silver bling and bindi is the real 'prem kahani' folks should be talking about.

Given all the universal love it's received, they probably have.