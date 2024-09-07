News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Sara's Stunning Photoshoot

Sara's Stunning Photoshoot

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 07, 2024 12:18 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan makes pretty pictures, and she knows it. So when she did a photoshoot, she made sure to post the pictures on her social media so that we could all see and and say...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

WOW!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

'Though we travel the world over to find the beautiful, we must carry it with us, or we find it not,' she captions the pictures.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara's Jacquemus Chiquito handbag adds to her look.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara will be seen next in Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino with Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

She is also working on a war film called Sky Force, costarring Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Then, she has an action film with Tiger Shroff called Mission Eagle, directed by Jagan Shakti (of Mission Mangal fame).

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
