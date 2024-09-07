Sara's Stunning Photoshoot

Sara Ali Khan makes pretty pictures, and she knows it. So when she did a photoshoot, she made sure to post the pictures on her social media so that we could all see and and say...
WOW!
'Though we travel the world over to find the beautiful, we must carry it with us, or we find it not,' she captions the pictures.
Sara's Jacquemus Chiquito handbag adds to her look.
Sara will be seen next in Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino with Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
She is also working on a war film called Sky Force, costarring Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur.
Then, she has an action film with Tiger Shroff called Mission Eagle, directed by Jagan Shakti (of Mission Mangal fame).
