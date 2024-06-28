News
'I Have Breast Cancer'

'I Have Breast Cancer'

June 28, 2024 12:56 IST
'My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan posted a heart-breaking health update, announcing that she has been diagnosed with Stage 3 Breast Cancer.

'To address the recent rumour. I want to share some important news with all Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage 3 Breast Cancer.

Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well.

'I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger.

'I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. 

'I deeply appreciate your love, strength and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey.

'I, along my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined and positive.

'With the grace of the Almighty, we believe I can overcome this challenge and be completely healthy.

'Please send your prayers, blessings and love.'

Here's sending Hina our best wishes for a complete and swift recovery.

 

